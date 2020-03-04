NYT and Politico report Bullock Senate run possible

Two national news outlets reported Wednesday that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who has long sworn off a run for U.S. Senate, is increasingly likely to join the race before the Monday filing deadline.
The New York Times, citing three unnamed "Democratic officials," wrote in a story Wednesday "Bullock of Montana is poised to reverse himself and run for the Senate."
Shortly after that story posted, the website Politico also posted a story saying "Democrats are increasingly optimistic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is likely to run for Senate this year, according to multiple people familiar with the matter."
Bullock is termed out from running for governor again. Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, is running for re-election to his seat this year and five Democrats are already vying to run against him.
After his bid for president ended in December, Bullock again swore off, as he had many times before, the suggestion that he'd run for U.S. Senate, even though many had encouraged him to as Democrats hope to take back the Senate in this fall's election.
"I've said it before, I've said it during, I said it when I got out (of the presidential race)," Bullock repeated, sitting down with reporters at the Capitol on Dec. 4. "I'm not running for Senate."
On Wednesday, the New York Times' Jonathan Martin wrote that Bullock in an email "declined to say whether he would run." Bullock's staff did not immediately respond to an email from Lee Newspapers seeking to clarify if this statement represents a shift from Bullock's previous statements that he would not run.
Recently, Bullock had visited with former President Barack Obama while in Washington, D.C., for a meeting of the National Governor's Convention. And at the end of last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer flew to Montana to meet with Bullock.
After that meeting, a spokeswoman for the governor said "The governor has spoken with Sen. Schumer just like he's spoken with many others. Nothing has changed."
This story will be updated.