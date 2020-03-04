NYT and Politico report Bullock Senate run possible

Two national news outlets reported Wednesday that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who has long sworn off a run for U.S. Senate, is increasingly likely to join the race before the Monday filing deadline.

The New York Times, citing three unnamed "Democratic officials," wrote in a story Wednesday "Bullock of Montana is poised to reverse himself and run for the Senate."

Shortly after that story posted, the website Politico also posted a story saying "Democrats are increasingly optimistic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is likely to run for Senate this year, according to multiple people familiar with the matter."

Bullock is termed out from running for governor again. Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, is running for re-election to his seat this year and five Democrats are already vying to run against him.

