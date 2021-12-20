 Skip to main content
Number of reported Montana workplace deaths dropped in 2020

The state labor department reported 29 workplace deaths in Montana in 2020, a drop from 38 the year prior.

The deaths all occurred in private industries, according a press release Monday from the Department of Labor and Industry. Eighteen of the deaths were caused by transportation incidents, the state said. Transportation incidents could include vehicle crashes, pedestrians hit by vehicles, deaths on agricultural vehicles and more.

The federal U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics' Census of Fatal Occupation Injuries does not track fatal occupational illnesses such as COVID-19, saying it's out of their scope unless preceded by an injury. Studies have shown about a third of the country's workforce worked from home during the pandemic for at least part of 2020.

The number of Montana deaths has fluctuated over the last decade. In 2011, there were 49 deaths reported: followed by 34 in 2012; 28 in 2013 and 2014; 36 in 2015; 38 in 2016; 32 in 2017; and 28 in 2018.

