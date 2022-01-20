Nuclear waste addressed in state panel discussion on small reactors

A state legislative committee reviewing the possibility of bringing nuclear power to Montana through small modular reactors was told that there would be some waste to deal with if such a facility is installed.

Members of the Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee heard Tuesday from representatives from the Nuclear Energy Institute, the Idaho National Laboratory and a research physicist from Princeton.

“No matter what recycling process you use, and I want to be clear here, you will require some disposal, there are things that come out of nuclear chain reactions that cannot be reused for new energy,” Rod McCullum of the Nuclear Energy Institute, a nuclear industry trade association, said to the panel in a virtual meeting.

The committee is following guidelines set by Senate Joint Resolution 3, sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, to study over the legislative interim the use of small modular reactors in Montana. SJ-3 says the expected closure of Colstrip's coal-fired power plants will result in negative impacts on the community and coal-fired boilers could be replaced by an advanced nuclear reactor that would provide clean energy and good-paying jobs.

Gauthier has said these small modular units will fit into Colstrip Power Plant’s footprint and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors. It can then use the remaining infrastructure to produce and distribute clean, affordable electricity safely and without carbon emissions.

McCullum said there are three levels of radioactive waste -- low-level waste, greater than Class C waste and high-level waste.

Low-level waste consists of contaminated materials from power plants and other nuclear facilities. It is often disposed of in specially designed landfills.

Greater than Class C waste is highly contaminated power plant waste that can be stored with used nuclear fuel or disposed of in the same facilities as low-level waste.

High-level waste is used nuclear fuel stored at reactor sites on site in pools or dry casks.

McCullum talked about the safety of dry cask storage, noting dozens of inspections have been completed in the field with no degradation found.

He provided a graphic regarding dry casks that stated all the nuclear fuel generated could cover one football field stacked 12 yards high or be comfortably arranged in a Walmart distribution warehouse.

McCullum said dry cask storage systems can be moved to consolidated facilities for more efficient management or consolidation.

He said the Department of Energy has report on what it would take to restart the repository program, adding the biggest impediment to used fuel solutions was a lack of used fuel problems.

McCullum said the legislative committee is now part of the equation as Montana mulls allowing small nuclear reactors.

Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, asked if facilities accepted dry cast storage from commercial locations.

McCullum said that storage was being handled onsite at operating and decommissioned reactors. He said the expectation was to have dry cask storage onsite.

In response to a question from Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, McCullum said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission requires that from day one, operators of nuclear facilities must set aside funds to decommission nuclear power plants. He said 10 facilities have been decommissioned and the cost ranges from $5 billion to just under $1 billion.

“I would say no other industry provides better assurance cradle to grave than the nuclear industry does,” McCullum said.

There was no action taken after the presentation. The committee, according to SJ3, is required to end its work by Sept. 15.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.