Nuclear power bills surge forward in legislature

Skees said the choices about nuclear power before voters in 1978 are “vastly different” than today and need to come before the legislature again.

“There are a lot of choices in nuclear power that we can be exploring,” he said, noting all the bill does is repeal the prohibition and allows the legislature to set a course and hear both sides of the issue.

In other nuclear action, the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee on Thursday passed Senate Joint Resolution 3 by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, that would have a legislative interim committee, or another panel, study the possibility of small nuclear reactors. The study needs to be completed by Sept. 15, 2022, SJ3 states.

Gauthier has said these will fit into Colstrip Power Plant’s footprint and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors. Gauthier said officials should consider alternate energy that will help keep costs down.