Not enough legislative support for special session on rebates

A call for a special session to issue tax rebates and pay down state debt by using an estimated $1 billion in surplus has failed after only 53 legislators said they supported convening.

In August, 10 Republican lawmakers, meeting the required threshold, asked the Secretary of State to poll the Legislature on holding a special session this fall to take up the issue of rebates.

The next regularly scheduled legislative session is January 2023. Special sessions can be called if the majority of the 150-seat Legislature supports it or by the governor.

What to do with an anticipated $1 billion or more in surplus has divided GOP lawmakers, who hold majorities in both the state House and Senate.

Some want to spend part of the surplus on programs or projects to offset future costs down the road, arguing the tax collection boost came from artificial inflation in income tax payments because of federal pandemic fiscal aid programs.

Others like those who called for the special session see the surplus as a result of Montanans overpaying their tax liability and say the money should be sent to taxpayers.

Back in July, Democratic state legislators laid out plans to spend $500 million of the surplus on housing assistance, $250 million to address property taxes, $125 million for child care and $125 million for mental health.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said in August that the poll for a special session “is a matter for individual legislators.“

“The budget surplus belongs to the people of Montana, and the governor is committed to providing Montanans with permanent tax relief with a fiscally responsible budget,” spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote then. Republicans passed several bills to cut taxes last session, including lowering the state’s top marginal income tax rate.

Previously during this interim, lawmakers floated holding a special session to redraw the state’s unconstitutional Public Service Commission districts instead of letting a court do it. But the effort died after a sect of GOP lawmakers tried to tie to that effort the creation of a committee to investigate the state’s elections process. There were also discussions, but never a poll, about holding a special session to take up abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Only twice has the Legislature called itself back, including one call concurrent with a governor’s in 2000. The other time was in 1973 to finish the work of the regular session. Other calls have been made by governors.

Back in 2007 during a special session to finally settle the state budget, former Gov. Brian Schweitzer got the $400 property tax rebate he wanted for homeowners.