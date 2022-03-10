Northwestern MT judge to retire, governor seeks applicants for post

Judge Jim Manley, who has presided over district court in Sanders and Lake counties since 2013, is set to retire in June.

"It's time," the 72-year-old said in a phone interview Thursday. "I'm of that age and you know I just see a lot of judges go one term too many, and I want to do it while I still have my health."

Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath issued a notice to Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday of the upcoming vacancy. The notice to the governor initiates the process for Gianforte to pick a new appointment for the bench in northwest Montana.

Manley was an attorney for 38 years prior to taking the bench, primarily working cases in the courtroom in a career that included prosecuting criminals, defending them and civil work that took him outside of Lake County and around the state, with a few cases in Wyoming.

Manley was appointed to the 20th Judicial District Court bench in 2013 by then-Gov. Steve Bullock. Manley said Bullock's appointment of a trial lawyer with a mix of experience was an outlier at the time; most judges were elected after a career in the prosecutor's office, where they had gathered some name recognition over the years.

"My thinking was we needed a broader cross-section of judges in this state," Manley said.

After some time wielding the gavel, Manley said he found the judgeship easier than being a civil attorney, although "judges will hate me for saying this," he joked.

"It's very interesting," he said. "Plus, everybody laughs real loud at your jokes and acts like you're the smartest person in the room, even when you're not."

But over the years, Manley said, the notion of becoming a judge appeared to be less appealing to the legal community. Caseloads have grown a great deal, although the state rarely funds new judges for the districts to handle the demand. Manley said he may not have run for re-election in 2020 had he found a young, capable attorney to take his place.

Manley thinks the other hurdle to staffing the courts in Lake County is what he called the intense politicization of the judiciary. He referenced the ongoing conflict between state Republican officials and the judicial branch, as well as the changes lawmakers made to the judicial appointment process last year, which eliminated the vetting committee that once forwarded names to the governor for appointment. Under the new arrangement, the governor is able to select their appointment directly, as long as the applicant has three letters of support.

The changes came about as Republicans accused the judicial branch of leaning Democratic. Much of the judiciary opposed eliminating the vetting committee. The GOP's majority's leadership in the state Senate said it would give Gianforte, a Republican, the opportunity to pick more conservative judges.

"I think it's become for a lot of judges, and potential judges, unpleasant because it's become politicized and subject to so much criticism and partisanship," he said. "The Legislature and the attorney general and the governor have made it very clear that what they want is to change the judiciary so it's more like them, in other words more politicized and that's a really, really bad sign for the future.

"What they need is a qualified, hard-working judge," he added. "Not someone who's politically certified."

Gianforte has already appointed three judges, one of whom has ties to the governor, in Yellowstone, Gallatin and Cascade counties, under his new powers granted by the 2021 Legislature. Still, the governor has so far compiled localized vetting councils to carry out a similar function as the nominating committee lawmakers eliminated ahead of each appointment.

Manley said Thursday the politics encroaching on the judiciary did not factor into his decision to retire. And despite his concerns, Manley said his appreciation for those who carry out the tasks of government in rural counties like his has only grown over his legal career, and he praised court security and election officials alike.

"There are a lot of good people in these small, rural governments," he said. "So things are still working well, despite all the problems in the big world out there."

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on April 11. The applicants will be announced afterward and the public may submit letters of support or opposition through May 11. Applicants need three letters of support to be considered for the appointment.

