No protests at Montana Capitol as Biden takes office

Even before Vore took to the Capitol steps, city and state police trotted their K-9 dogs Kira and Ruger through the building as legislative hearings kicked into gear for the day.

The suspense was borne from the violence at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol police officer. The lack of preparation by federal officials has since translated to resignations in D.C. and a swift prosecutions for members of anti-government groups who stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Biden's victory.

"This is worse than McCarthyism," Vore said. "I'm tired of the people who call themselves patriots but they’re actually insurrectionists. That's not the way we do things in the United States."

The lone man at what had been anticipated as a possibly violent Inauguration Day protest, Vore left after being encircled by reporters.

The Helena Police Department and state troopers maintained a presence around the Capitol grounds throughout the day.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told the Montana State News Bureau his office had been in direct contact with five groups who had reportedly planned on protesting at the state Capitol, and reached an agreement that they would not make an appearance.