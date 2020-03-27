Newspaper: Libby man Montana's 1st virus death

Montana reached 108 cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, up 17 from the night before.

On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19.“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19. Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town — this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press release. "My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan.”

While the state did not release additional information, The Western News in Libby reported Friday that the death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin.

Gallatin County still has the most cases, 39, which is almost double the next closest county.