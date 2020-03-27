You are the owner of this article.
Newspaper: Libby man Montana's 1st virus death
Newspaper: Libby man Montana's 1st virus death

By the numbers

Montana reached 108 cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, up 17 from the night before.

COVID-19 Line Graph

Graph showing the progression in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Montana.

On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19.“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19. Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town — this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press release. "My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan.”

While the state did not release additional information, The Western News in Libby reported Friday that the death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin.

Gallatin County still has the most cases, 39, which is almost double the next closest county.

Yellowstone County has 20, Butte-Silver Bow, Missoula and Lewis and Clark have eight, Cascade and Flathead have six, Madison, Broadwater and Toole have two, and Park, Jefferson, Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Lincoln each have one. Seven people have been hospitalized. 

Local county public health officials were still in the process of contacting family members, according to a release from the governor's office, which said that no further information would be immediately released.

