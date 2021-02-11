News outlets file legal challenge to GOP lawmakers' closed-door meeting

A dozen news media organizations Wednesday petitioned a Lewis and Clark County District Court judge to declare last month's closed-door meeting of Republican legislative committee members a violation of public right-to-know laws.
The Associated Press, The Billings Gazette, Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Montana Standard, Montana Free Press, Ravalli Republic, Lee Enterprises, Hagadone Media Montana, Montana Broadcasters Association and Montana Newspaper Association are listed as plaintiffs in the case. House Judiciary Chairman Barry Usher, a Republican representative whose district includes rural Yellowstone County and all of Musselshell County, is the sole defendant.
Lee Enterprises, of which the Montana State News Bureau is part, owns The Billings Gazette, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic.
Shortly after opening the House Judiciary Committee meeting and taking roll call Jan. 21, Usher said both parties had agreed to 30 minutes of caucusing to discuss their votes before the committee took executive action on a number of controversial bills, including legislation focused on abortion, participation rules for transgender athletes and medical care for transgender minors.
Republicans, however, kept the number of legislators in their meeting below the committee's quorum and told reporters the meeting was not open to the public because there was not a quorum, according to a reporter from the Montana Free Press. Republicans have 12 of the committee's 19 members.
A majority of Republicans on the committee spoke in a basement meeting room for roughly 30 minutes before returning to the committee room. The controversial bills then passed out of committee on mostly party-line votes with Republican support. The majority of Republicans on the committee would represent a quorum of the GOP caucus of that specific committee. However, Republican leadership this session contends a sub-caucus of party members on a committee is not the appropriate yardstick.
Democrats allowed reporters into their caucus, also held in the Capitol basement.
Usher said after the hearing he understood the closed-door meeting policy had been established by his predecessors.
"Some of the things we have to talk about when we’re talking and discussing how we’re going to vote are personal and you know, as you can see, our committee does get a little emotional," Usher said then.
Usher, through a spokesperson, declined to comment Thursday on pending litigation.
David McCumber, regional editor for Lee Newspapers, said Thursday the petition seeks to clarify the reach of open meeting laws.
"The fact that these caucuses are open to the press and the public is an established part of Montana law. We think it should be that way; the peoples’ business is being done," McCumber said. "And to use an artifice or a stratagem of leaving members out of the caucus in an attempt to evade public records law, we feel, is illegal and not good government and we don’t think we should sit still for it. So we are looking to the court to give us clarity on this issue."
"I'm gratified at the fact that a broad coalition of Montana media has joined in this action and is presenting a united front on this," McCumber added.