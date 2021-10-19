News outlets appeal public meetings case to MT Supreme Court

Montana news outlets challenging the decision by Republican members of a legislative committee to trim their numbers below a quorum in order to close a meeting to the public have appealed their case to the state Supreme Court.
A District Court judge in July dismissed a case brought by several Montana media organizations alleging Rep. Barry Usher violated the state Constitution's public right-to-know provision ahead of a consequential legislative hearing in January. The news outlets appealed the dismissal in August and filed their arguments Monday advocating for the appeal.
The group of media organizations includes The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, (Butte) Montana Standard, Helena Independent Record and Ravalli Republic.
Both Democrats and Republicans left a hearing room to gather with their caucus ahead of the January House Judiciary Committee's meeting, during which they would vote on legislation regarding abortion, transgender health care and participation rules for transgender athletes. Republicans held 12 of the 19 committee seats, but Usher allowed only nine GOP committee members into the meeting in order to conduct the meeting in private, he told a Montana Free Press reporter at the time. Once the committee reconvened, the majority GOP lawmakers successfully passed each of the controversial bills out of committee.
"Some of the things we have to talk about when we’re talking and discussing how we’re going to vote are personal and you know, as you can see, our committee does get a little emotional," Usher told the Montana State News Bureau after the January hearing.
The media organizations argued in District Court that the GOP meeting constituted a quorum of the committee's controlling party, and therefore should have been open to the public. Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Mike Menahan, however, said he was unwilling to redefine "quorum" as a "majority of the majority," and granted Usher's motion to dismiss the case.
The media outlets appealed Menahan's dismissal in August and filed their opening brief on Monday, arguing the right-to-know provision of the Montana Constitution should trump the statutory definition of "meeting." The appeal challenges Usher's ability to subvert the state's right-to-know provision by reducing the Republican members of the caucus meeting to less than a quorum of the entire committee.
Usher said in an email through a GOP spokesperson Tuesday that the lower court judge was correct to maintain the definition of "meeting" found in state law, which specifies that a quorum must be present to be able to act on a matter within its jurisdiction.
"I'm a big supporter of the public's right to observe what its government is doing," Usher said. "Montana's Constitution and state law spell out what is and isn't a meeting that's open to the public. I was glad to see the District Court agree with the very clear fact that a fraction of a quorum is not a quorum and the members of my committee talking together followed Montana law. I'm hopeful the Montana Supreme Court will uphold that common sense ruling."
Usher, a Republican representative whose district covers Musselshell and rural Yellowstone counties, is represented by the Montana Attorney General's Office in the lawsuit.
Monday's brief by the news outlets, who are represented by Helena attorney Mike Meloy, cites a 2004 ruling by the Montana Supreme Court, which in part stated, "Our constitution mandates that the deliberations of public bodies be open, which is more than a simple requirement that only the final voting be done in public. … Government operates most effectively, most reliably and is most accountable when it is subject to public scrutiny."