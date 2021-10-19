News outlets appeal public meetings case to MT Supreme Court

"Some of the things we have to talk about when we’re talking and discussing how we’re going to vote are personal and you know, as you can see, our committee does get a little emotional," Usher told the Montana State News Bureau after the January hearing.

The media organizations argued in District Court that the GOP meeting constituted a quorum of the committee's controlling party, and therefore should have been open to the public. Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Mike Menahan, however, said he was unwilling to redefine "quorum" as a "majority of the majority," and granted Usher's motion to dismiss the case.

The media outlets appealed Menahan's dismissal in August and filed their opening brief on Monday, arguing the right-to-know provision of the Montana Constitution should trump the statutory definition of "meeting." The appeal challenges Usher's ability to subvert the state's right-to-know provision by reducing the Republican members of the caucus meeting to less than a quorum of the entire committee.