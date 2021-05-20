New state job has $500,000 budget to recruit biz to MT

A new position in the Montana Department of Commerce will have a $500,000 budget to recruit businesses to the state.
The business attractions manager, an open job posted on recruiting sites, will travel the country promoting opportunity in Montana — primarily the new tax incentives for businesses here that were priorities of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and the GOP-dominated state Legislature. The position will be paid $125,000, a salary Montana Department of Commerce Deputy Director Adam Schafer said will match qualifications the department is looking for in the successful candidate.
"Gov. Gianforte was clear in his State of the State address when he gave Commerce Director (Scott) Osterman a strong directive to recruit business to Montana," Schafer said in an email. "Over the last four months the director worked with the governor to secure the resources Montana needs to put its best foot forward to recruit those businesses looking to expand or relocate to the state."
Schafer said the recruiter would be targeting "companies that would create long-term, sustainable, good-paying jobs in Montana."
Gianforte worked with lawmakers to pass the BIG (Business Investment Grows) Jobs Act, signed into law May 11. It raises the business equipment tax exemption from $100,000 to $300,000.
Another premier bill aimed at importing jobs was the Montana Entrepreneur Magnet Act, which exempts owners from paying capital gains tax when they sell their business if they've employed a certain amount of people residing in the state for five years.
With a mobile recruiter to tout Montana's new tax policies and economic development tools, the state commerce department hopes Montana will have a leg up on other states.
Gianforte said through the legislative session the new tax proposals would create jobs. Democrats who spoke against the bills said the legislation would unnecessarily benefit the wealthy and leave middle- and low-income earners hanging during the economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19.
Patrick Barkey, executive director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, said a tie between two states can be influenced by a sweeter tax deal in one state as opposed to another, but tax policies aimed at recruiting businesses are often more effective publicity than actually moving the needle. Most job growth takes place at existing businesses already in the state, he said.
"What they're trying to do is recruit business and hats off to them," Barkey said. "But state government has very limited ability to grow the economy, especially in the short term. … I think the big factors in how Montana is going to do in the next year are other things. It's going to come down to fiscal stimulus, what's going to happen with interest rates, how labor force shortages are going to be digested. It's going to come down to these things that are really going to matter for the economy and that's just the environment we're in."
The COVID-19 pandemic has been "a national experience with state flavors," Barkey added, and no area escaped the downturn last spring, just like every area has enjoyed the recent economic snapback.
The job posting says the state is looking for candidates with executive-level experience in the West Coast, Midwest or Southeast regions of the U.S. These areas have shown trends in site selections and business location decisions that appear compatible with Montana's options and therefore represent fertile grounds for business attraction efforts, Schafer said.
Barkey likened the state's ability to maneuver the Montana economy to heading down river in a boat. The vessel is largely following the current, while paddles or a motor can simply help navigate the waters.
Clint Burson, director of government affairs and communication at the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, said it's yet to be seen how the new tax policies will affect existing businesses in the Missoula region. Now that the legislative session has passed, he views the current administration's focus as a business-at-large approach, with a balance applied to supporting existing businesses and offering resources to incoming prospects.
"I would definitely say it's a good approach," Burson said. "Missoula and Montana in particular is really open to the entrepreneurial spirit. I think that's part of Montana's culture ... to do it your own way."
But other legislation may also come into play in the recruitment game. House Bill 112, which bars transgender high school students from participating in sports according to their gender identity, drew criticism from more than 150 Montana companies and organizations. That list grew to over 250 with companies and organizations throughout the country signing on to a letter opposing the legislation as the bill advanced.
Schafer said the business attractions manager position was in no way created in relation to the expressed concern about social policy bills recently signed into law, HB 112 included.
Barkey said it's nearly impossible to conduct an economic analysis on what is essentially a lobbying statement from groups that opposed HB 112. The effect of such legislation may also depend on which industries deem anti-trans legislation as positive or negative, he said.
"The economy is made up of hundreds of thousands of decisionmakers, and collectively we observe what happens," he said. "In all of that noise, I don't know if that would be detectable, but I would suspect for some industries it might be."
Finding employees, meanwhile, has already proven challenging for the businesses that already exist in Montana. Earlier this month, Montana opted out of several federal unemployment booster programs in favor of a $1,200 one-time payment for anyone who gets a job and keeps it for at least four weeks. Helena Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Cathy Burwell wrote in an April column that some restaurants were closing for one or two days a week due to a workforce storage, while some even temporarily closed until further notice.
Barkey also said the position intended to sweep some new business, and by extension, jobs, into the state after passing laws to set the table for such guests makes a lot of sense. Businesses in California or Nebraska might not necessarily be following what's going on in Montana, he said.
"You'd be a fool not to tell businesses about it," Barkey said. "First you make your bar of soap, the second is you go out and sell it."
The application period closes in three weeks to a month, depending on application flow, Schafer said.