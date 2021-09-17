New program aims to address stimulant-use disorder in Montana

A new program that's a part of Gov. Greg Gianforte's approach to addressing substance use disorder in Montana will begin with six providers using a new method for treating addiction to methamphetamine and other stimulants.

The program is starting with $1 million in federal grant money and the state health department is seeking approval of a waiver from the federal government to cover the practice going forward, which would expand its availability.

The program is called TRUST, for TReatment of Users of STimulants. In an emailed statement, Gianforte said he expects the project to help people through recovery.

“The impact that meth and other stimulants have in Montana is immense,” Gianforte said. “The drug crisis we face is ripping apart our families and devastating our communities. It’s critical we invest in treatment to effectively address the impact of these toxic substances on the brain and to support patients in their long-term recovery from this chronic illness."