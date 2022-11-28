New nonprofit promotes Montana Constitution as lawmakers eye changes

The creation of a new nonprofit group that aims to promote and educate others about the Montana Constitution was announced Monday as state lawmakers are preparing to propose changes to the document when they meet in early 2023.

The Friends of the Montana Constitution -- made up of former members of the 1972 constitutional convention, four former governors and other former state office holders and civic leaders -- is being touted as an “educational” group that will increase the public’s understanding and appreciation of Montana’s 1972 Constitution, advance civics education and celebrate the 1972 constitutional convention and its delegates.

While the group is touting itself as educational, a spokesman for legislative Republicans called it political.

Mae Nan Ellingson, a member of the 1972 constitutional convention who is serving as chair of Friends of the Montana Constitution, said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit status prohibits the group from being partisan. She said it will remain an educational organization.

Evan Barrett, a former chief business development officer for then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer and constitutional convention historian, is vice chair. Nancy Leifer, president of the Montana League of Women Voters, will be secretary and treasurer.

Serving as honorary co-chairs of the new group are four former governors -- Democrats Ted Schwinden, Steve Bullock and Schweitzer and Republican Marc Racicot -- as well as former U.S. senator and Ambassador Max Baucus, a Democrat, Ellingson said in a news release.

The board of directors includes Norma Bixby, Anders Blewett, Dorothy Bradley, Bob Brown, Emily Cross, Susan Byorth Fox, Pete Helland and Joel Krautter.

The revamped constitution celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.

Several months ago state Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, called the constitution a “socialist rag,” saying changes needed to be made.

Barrett said that comment “certainly was a catalyst” and prompted some activists and others who support the constitution to say they better prepare to educate Montanans about the constitution and provide facts to the people.

He said there was also talk of setting up the Friends of the Montana Constitution, which would serve as a successor to the Constitutional Convention Society, which is made up of delegates who served in the 1972 constitutional convention. Of the 100 delegates, there are 10 left.

Ellingson said in a news release that the “Society, by its terms, dissolves upon the death of the last delegate.”

Barrett said it was believed it was time to pass the torch to a group that could include more members.

“Hundreds of thousands of people support the constitution and we need an organization that is open to them,” he said, adding there are 17 specific rights in the Montana Constitution not granted by the U.S. Constitution.

In the Nov. 8 election, Montana Republicans won 102 seats across the House and Senate, giving them the first supermajority under the 1972 constitution. This would allow Republican lawmakers to propose constitutional amendments on the ballot in the absence of Democratic support.

Proposals already in the pipeline include amendments to provide for run-off elections, secure the office of the county sheriff, make using property an inalienable right and alter term limits for public officials and judges. The bills have not been drafted yet, meaning further details about what specifically they would do are not available.

Lawmakers are also proposing changes that follow up on efforts last session to alter the judiciary, such as a proposal to change the process to select Montana Supreme Court justices and revise term limits for them. The bills have not yet been drafted. Following the last legislative session, both a district court judge and then the state Supreme Court held that a law passed by Republicans to elect Supreme Court justices by region was unconstitutional.

There are also two bills so far to amend Article X, Section 9 of the state constitution, which discusses the Board of Regents. That comes after a lawsuit last year successfully argued the regents had constitutional power to govern college campuses and blocked the implementation of a bill about who can carry guns and where they can be carried on college property.

Kyle Schmauch, a spokesman for legislative Republicans, said in an email it's normal for lawmakers in both parties to propose constitutional amendments each legislative session.

“I expect to see various lawmakers put forward proposed amendments ranging from protecting Montanans' fundamental rights to clarifying the separation of powers among our different branches of government,” he said.

Montanans made it clear in the recent election that they want to see conservative governance in Helena by electing the first-ever legislative supermajority since the passage of the Montana Constitution, Schmauch said.

Schmauch said whether any of those proposals make it to the ballot will come down to the legislative process, which includes “robust public input and requires the broad support of at least two-thirds of legislators.”

He said the people of Montana are the only entity with the power to change the Montana Constitution.

“Any changes passed by the Legislature are simply proposals,” Schmauch said. “The people decide whether those proposals are enacted or not.”

He said people overwhelmingly agreed with the Legislature's proposal to amend the constitution to better protect electronic data from warrantless government search and seizure, for example.

Schmauch also took issue with the new group being described as not political, saying the leadership is almost exclusively people who have launched politically motivated lawsuits, contributed to liberal political campaigns and regularly write political columns attacking conservatives.

He said it’s obviously a group designed to push a left-of-center point of view about the Montana Constitution.

Montana State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels contributed to this story.