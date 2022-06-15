New Montana state Medicaid director questioned over track record

Montana's new Medicaid director, in response to a direct question from a legislator, said he was not hired to transition the state's program to be administered by a third party.

“I have not been brought in, I have not had conversations with anyone relative to transitioning Montana to managed care,” said Mike Randol, who started working for the state health department two weeks ago. “The only conversations I've had relative to managed care is sharing with the Director (Adam) Meier during my interview process my experience with managed care as well as my experience with (a) fee-for-service (model).”

The question was asked by state Rep. Mary Caferro, a Democrat from Helena who focuses on issues related to health care accessibility, availability and affordability.

After Randol was hired, Kaiser Health News reported about his professional history in Iowa and Kansas, both states with managed-care Medicaid programs.

Managed care involves contracted arrangements between state Medicaid agencies and managed care organizations "that accept a set per-member, per-month payment for ... services,” according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Montana has a troubled past with managed care for mental health services. In 1993 during a special legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that allowed for the exploration of managed care and subsequent legislation in 1995 allowed for managed care to start in the state for mental health services.

After securing a waiver from the federal government, Montana put out a request for proposals.

“The RFP said the move to managed care was prompted by a growth in Medicaid mental health expenditures and a perception among legislators, consumers, state agencies and providers that the existing system was not meeting needs or expectations,” according to a legislative document produced in 2008.

By 1997, the state awarded a contract for managed care for mental health services to a company that was eventually acquired by Magellan Behavioral Health.

“While managed care for the mental health system was ushered in with the hopes it would improve services, spur creativity in service development, and better manage the state's costs, problems with the system surfaced within months,” the 2008 legislative document read. “And barely a year after managed care went into effect, a financial audit of Magellan raised red flags about the firm's continued operations in Montana.”

The audit found Magellan lost $15.7 million in its first year and that many health care providers and patients were unhappy with how managed care worked.

Eventually Magellan suggested cutting the rate some health providers were paid and negotiated with the state to reduce some services and charge some people premiums. By 1999, a legislative committee eliminated the funding for the contract with Magellan, ending its run in Montana.

“Montana has a really bad history with managed care. They tried managed care for mental health in the late 90s ... and the company was practically chased out of the state,” Caferro told Randol during Wednesday’s meeting. “There were many, many people who had severe disabilities who could not access services and did not have the capacity to figure out who to talk to about that.”

Caferro said she’s gotten “many calls” about Randol’s hiring because “because people are very worried about Montana moving to privatization of our Medicaid program, which some people believe managed care is a subtext for.”

In response to a question about managed care from Republican state Sen. Bob Keenan, of Bigfork, Randol said he also had experience with a fee-for-service model.

“It really is unique for each state,” Randol said. “ … It really is what works best and what's appropriate for that state. Whether it's a managed-care delivery model, whether it's full managed care, partial managed care or you continue fee-for-services, there are benefits and challenges for each delivery model. And it really is incumbent upon the state to determine what works best for the population. How can you provide those services to those vulnerable members in your Medicaid program? That's ultimately what we need to do.”

When he worked in Kansas as the state Medicaid director, Randol said he spent 12 months planning the change to managed care and then experienced four years of the program.

“Did it go well? In my opinion, it went well. Were there options and opportunities to do things differently? Yes. Were there hurdles we had to overcome? Yes,” Randol said. “But I think that, from my perspective, why it went as well as it did is we had that preparation prior to … you just don't flip the switch and go to managed care. … It takes a lot of planning, but it also a lot of communication with the stakeholders.”

After Kansas, Randol moved to Iowa, where he said he was brought in to help fix problems with that state’s existing managed-care program.

In response to a question from Caferro about if he thought managed care worked well for people with disabilities or the elderly, Randol emphasized each population has different needs.

“I think it's important to understand the uniqueness of each state's Medicaid population and whether or not it would or would not be appropriate to move to managed care. I have seen managed care work in states with long-term support services and that population and (it) worked well. And there were other states that probably it did not work as well,” Randol said.

Randol said his first priorities in his new job will be to ensure continuity of services and use the upcoming results of a study examining provider rates in Montana to see where change can be made to help increase access to care. He also said he’ll focus on the expected end of the federal public health emergency later this year and the massive process it will trigger of re-determining eligibility across most of the state’s Medicaid programs.

