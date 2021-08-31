New Montana rule urges final say for parents in school masking

Gianforte, a Republican, pointed to several studies that he said “reveal the adverse impacts of masking on a child’s health, wellbeing and development” as the administration works to “promote the role of parents as the ultimate decision makers on matters pertaining to the health of their children.”

“A number of scientific studies indicate that universal mask use among children can adversely affect their health and development, particularly among children with learning or developmental disabilities," DPHHS Director Adam Meier stated in the press release.

But the conclusions drawn by Gianforte and Meier are inconsistent with most public health guidance, said Teresa Blaskovich, a pediatrician at the Children’s Clinic of Billings and the secretary and treasurer for the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“The evidence all points toward masks are one way we can help with COVID and the spread,” Blaskovich said. "If you take that away, it’s going to be a very, very difficult year just because we’ve already seen the negative impacts of kids because school closures and social isolation because they weren’t able to be in school and what that can do to teens and kids and their mental health."