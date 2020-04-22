New Montana Heritage Center design unveiled

Graham said any minor increase in traffic would eventually be alleviated once the city reopens Sanders Street north of 11th Avenue.

According to Katherman, the plan was also vetted by Helena's City Engineer Ryan Leland and Fire Chief Ken Wood. While the city has yet to approve the plan, as it is still in the design phase, Leland and Wood believed it to be feasible from the standpoint of utilities and emergency response times.

The design team said during Tuesday's presentation that utilities, such as water and sewage lines, would have needed to be relocated in the former plan that called for a connecting tunnel below street level.

The new design also incorporates a Capitol-facing entry plaza with an indoor cafeteria and an outdoor patio.

The new addition is set to include a large gallery space and event center as well.

Katherman said the new features go a long way toward accomplishing the main goal of affording more space for the historical society's substantial amount of archival material that is typically relegated to storage.

The state has sent out a request for proposals on the project, and responses are due by April 30. Katherman said his department hopes to have a general contractor selected by June 1.