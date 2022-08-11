New Montana election system praised after primary tests

Montana remains on track to switch over to a new statewide voter management system in January 2023, the state elections manager said Thursday, after an encouraging test of the system in the state's June primary election.

Stuart Fuller, the elections manager in the Secretary of State’s office, told the State Administration and Veterans Affairs Interim Committee that a couple bugs in the system still need to be worked out, but otherwise the test run went smoothly.

Twelve counties took part in what election officials refer to as a “parallel test” of the new system, in which the current system is used to conduct the election, while duplicating functions such as printing ballots on the new system. They ranged from rural, sparsely populated Fergus and Toole counties to the comparatively urban Flathead and Silver Bow counties.

Silver Bow County Election Administrator Linda Sajor told the committee she also felt confident after the test.

“I think we are leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year, and I am confident that we will be ready to go live in January,” Sajor said.

The top elections officials in several counties began growing concerned last year after initial testing of the system revealed what they said were substantial, unresolved problems within the new system, called “ElectMT.” In public comments offered to the same committee last November, they expressed alarm at the Secretary of State’s office’s plans at the time, to move forward with the switchover to the new system at the beginning of 2022.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen ultimately decided to push the launch date back to 2023.

The current system, “MontanaVotes,” is now more than 15 years old. Past Secretary of State Corey Stapleton initiated the effort to develop a successor to that system in 2019.

Even those officials who raised the alarm about launching the new system too soon, however, have consistently praised the capabilities of the ElectMT system.

On Thursday, Fuller said that one feature pegs each voter’s address to “points in space” in its geographic information system. With new congressional district maps in effect this year, and ongoing legislative redistricting to take effect in 2024, he said ElectMT will assign voters to new districts much more accurately and efficiently.

That’s opposed to the current system, under which Fuller said “you have to go in and manually assign address ranges to a precinct, and you have to do that across the entire state.”

The same dozen counties that held parallel tests during the primary are planning to do so again for the 2022 general election, Fuller said.