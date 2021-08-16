New Montana abortion laws challenged in lawsuit filed Monday

Stahl said the landscape of providers in Montana already creates challenges to accessing abortion care.

"Ninety percent of counties in Montana have no abortion provider and about half of Montanans live in the counties that don't have a provider," Stahl said. "As Montanans, we know that the distance as you move away from those population centers can be quite vast and difficult for traveling."

The average time of travel to see a provider is an hour and a half each way, Stahl said. One of the new laws would require additional in-person visits, which can create barriers for women who would need to do things like negotiate time off work or arrange child care while they travel, Stahl said.

"It's particularly disheartening and frankly egregious and cruel at a moment when access to health care was so critical and when the Legislature should have been focused on increasing access to health care and helping Montanans through a pandemic, they worked to actually deny health care services to people and the hypocrisy in that is really important to call out," Stahl said.

The laws also come with criminal penalties, though Stahl argued that it's not clear how a provider would run afoul of them.