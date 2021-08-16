New Montana abortion laws challenged in lawsuit filed Monday

Planned Parenthood of Montana is suing to halt the looming implementation of four laws passed earlier this year that restrict access to abortions in the state.
The laws are set to take effect Oct 1.
The laws ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail; and prohibit health insurances plans sold in the federal exchanged in Montana from covering abortion care.
“There’s a clock ticking,” said Martha Stahl, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, pointing to the looming effective date. The lawsuit was filed Monday morning in Yellowstone County District Court.
Stahl said the four bills work together in what she calls "the squeeze."
"Taken together, these four pieces of legislation squeeze down or create additional obstacles to access abortion," Stahl said.
The lawsuit claims the four bills violate Montana's constitutional privacy, equal protection and free speech provisions. Montana's Constitution has strong protections that allow women to make medical decisions for themselves, Stahl said.
In court filings, attorneys for Planned Parenthood seek to halt the implementation of three laws — the ones that ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age, require informed consent and ban the mailing of abortion medications and require the option to view an ultrasound — while the lawsuit process plays out.
The laws passed this year by the GOP-majority Legislature were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, the state’s first Republican governor in 16 years. Gianforte campaigned on an agenda that included limiting access to abortions in the state. Legislation similar to the bills Gianforte signed have advanced in past legislative sessions but were vetoed by past Democratic governors.
During a bill-signing ceremony outside the Capitol earlier this year, Gianforte said: "There were many who served in this building before us who champion the unborn, people who worked hard to advance the cause of life. Unfortunately, their efforts were vetoed. But not today."
One of the new laws requires doctors to inform patients of what the law says are possible outcomes from a medication abortion. The law lists things like pregnancies not being terminated, cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest, subsequent development of breast cancer and death as possible effects of the medication.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, medication abortion is safe and effective, with pregnancies terminated 99.6% of the time and a 0.4% risk of major complications. The mortality rate is 0.00064%.
The law also bans providing medical abortion medications through any method but an in-person visit and require an ultrasound with the same provider who prescribes the medication, which Stahl said is not medically necessary. Providers also have to be credentialed or work with a facility credentialed to handle the range out outcomes listed in the bill.
"There's no need to require an ultrasound given by the provider, and there's no need for a provider to be credentialed in a whole range of outcomes that are very unlikely to happen," Stahl said.
Stahl said the landscape of providers in Montana already creates challenges to accessing abortion care.
"Ninety percent of counties in Montana have no abortion provider and about half of Montanans live in the counties that don't have a provider," Stahl said. "As Montanans, we know that the distance as you move away from those population centers can be quite vast and difficult for traveling."
The average time of travel to see a provider is an hour and a half each way, Stahl said. One of the new laws would require additional in-person visits, which can create barriers for women who would need to do things like negotiate time off work or arrange child care while they travel, Stahl said.
"It's particularly disheartening and frankly egregious and cruel at a moment when access to health care was so critical and when the Legislature should have been focused on increasing access to health care and helping Montanans through a pandemic, they worked to actually deny health care services to people and the hypocrisy in that is really important to call out," Stahl said.
The laws also come with criminal penalties, though Stahl argued that it's not clear how a provider would run afoul of them.
"It would really put providers in a precarious position," Stahl said. " ... It has a chilling effect on these providers, finding the vagueness with the potential outcomes if you don't comply even if you were trying to comply is really difficult for providers to deal with."
A 1999 decision by the Montana Supreme Court upheld the right to access abortions in the state, citing that "Montana's Constitution affords significantly broader protection than does the federal constitution."
This story will be updated.