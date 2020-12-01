New mental health hotline aimed at health care workers, others

A federal grant of $1.6 million will fund a hotline to help Montanans with mental health challenges stemming from the pandemic.

The grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration was announced by the governor's office Monday.

The Montana Crisis Recovery hotline is available at 1-877-503-0833. The service is free and meant to target health care workers, first responders, those who work at schools, veterans, the elderly, Native Americans and farmers and ranchers.

Trained crisis counselors staff the line Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The state health department and Disaster and Emergency Services division worked together to apply for the grant.

“As COVID-19 cases rise across Montana, the impacts on mental health can be devastating to a wide range of the population,” Zoe Barnard, Addictive and Mental Disorders Division administrator at the Department of Public Health and Human Services, said in a press release. “A crisis counselor can offer an empathetic ear and provide support.”

The counselors are trained to help people with feelings of isolation, loss, fear, uncertainty, depression and anxiety.