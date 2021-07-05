New laws, relationship for child protective services and ombudsman

“They’re being really responsive both on an individual case-by-case basis, but also when we talk with them,” Toole said.

While “relationships ebbed and flowed” between changes in health department administration since the inception of the ombudsman office, Toole said the current administrator and deputy for the Child and Family Services are “great to work with.”

“The relationship has just continued to get better and more constructive all the time,” Toole said.

Systemic oversight

The ombudsman also supported about another policy passed by Lenz that gives it more systemic oversight of child protective services.

“It gives us clear direction from the Legislature,” Toole said “Instead of case-specific reports, we can take a look at 10-15 (situations) and do a systemic review.”

That means the ombudsman can look across multiple cases to see if there are problems with the same issue popping up repeatedly.

While Lenz lamented he wasn’t able to get another employee for the ombudsman to focus solely on that systemic review, he said the change lawmakers did have the appetite to make will have a good outcome for the system.