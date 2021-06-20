New laws in Montana trigger slew of lawsuits

Dewhirst also insisted the amount of litigation is not a strain.

“There’s an uptick (of lawsuits on new laws) right now, but that’s normal and that’s just a normal piece of the pie for us. It hasn’t really slowed down our capacity on the federal level,” Dewhirst said. “It doesn’t appear to be a problem that I’ve identified yet, but it’s something we’ll keep (an eye on).”

Still, there are indications the litigation consumes capacity at state agencies.

“It’s going to take a lot of time. It’s going to take a lot of money and resources from state government, but it’s a lot of staff time and staff resources, so I think that what we’ll see or what you’ll hear is they are doing their job to defend the laws that were passed by the government and are being opposed by special-interest groups,” Banville said.

At the GOP convention, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen acknowledged what it takes from her office to defend against lawsuits.

"We are also spending an enormous amount of time and energy and brainpower and strategy into fighting and (doing) whatever it takes to keep these laws on the books," Jacobsen said at a Saturday breakfast. She later added "the most important thing we can be doing right now" was defending the new laws.