New law could boost future attempts to get third parties on the ballot

“The secretary was without statutory authority to accept the petition at issue in this case, which was not presented, endorsed, or sponsored by the Montana Green Party,” the justices wrote in the September 2020 ruling.

Dana Corson, the state elections director with the Secretary of State’s office, said during a March 17 committee hearing on the bill that legal challenges revealed an “incredibly confusing” process for verifying signatures to place minor parties on the ballot, and said SB 350 would lend consistency to what was then a “patchwork of laws.”

Presenting his bill at that hearing, Hertz argued allowing anyone to bring such a petition forth is necessary, in the absence of a clear way to verify whether the person is a minor party representative or not.

“One thing in Montana is we don’t have party registration, so it's pretty hard to determine who is a member of a political party,” Hertz told the committee. “Unless you just kind of look at their past history, but we don't want to impose on anybody who wants to switch parties from time to time.”