New judges stripped from budget, gov's office still hopeful

The panel also unanimously approved a $1 million reduction in funding for the director's office at the Montana Department of Corrections over the next two years. While there is a new director at the agency this year, lawmakers said the matter was a measure of accountability for the department's past failures to implement measures required of it by the Legislature.

Several lawmakers in committee and after the hearing said they had faith the new department director, former Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, would hold the department accountable in the future. Rep. Jimmy Patelis, R-Billings, was blunt during the hearing with his comments about frustration's with the department's work in recent years.

"I think it's time the Department of Corrections starts to look at some of the things that we’ve recommended over the years and try to focus on accomplishing them instead of trying to figure out how not to get them done," Patelis said.

Through a spokesperson Friday, Gootkin did not comment directly on the cuts to his office but pointed to the additional probation and parole officers included in the budget package endorsed Friday.

"(The governor) also recognizes the need to fund the Department of Corrections so they have the resources they need to succeed and fulfill their mission," Gootkin said.