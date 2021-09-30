Judge blocks new abortion laws from taking effect for 10 days

Dewhirst argued Todd had shown bias in comments he made during a hearing last week. At the end of that hearing, Todd said he’d issue an order on whether he’d grant the injunction before Oct. 1, the date the laws would have taken effect.

Yellowstone County District Court erroneously filed documents removing Todd from the case late Wednesday, but only the state Supreme Court can make decisions on removing judges in cases where bias is alleged.

There’s another part of state law that allows each party in a case one judicial substitution without having to cite a reason; that can be done in a district court but the state had already used their power to swap a judge in this case through that avenue.

After the district court removed the filings pulling Todd off the case from the official record, the state Thursday morning made its appeal to substitute the judge to the Supreme Court. Also Thursday morning, Planned Parenthood asked the Supreme Court directly to block the abortion laws from taking effect, citing a lack of a judge in Billings on the case. Todd had to stop all work on the case once Dewhirst’s first motion to remove him was filed.