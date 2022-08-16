New election laws will disproportionately burden Native voters, professor argues

Native Americans living on reservations in Montana are more likely than off-reservation voters to not cast ballots as a result of state laws enacted by Republican lawmakers in 2021, according to a statistical analysis that got a lengthy hearing in a Billings courtroom Tuesday.

Alex Street, the Carroll College political science professor who conducted the analysis, offered hours of testimony during the second day of a trial to determine the constitutionality of three election-related laws passed last year. Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael G. Moses is overseeing the case, which is scheduled to last up to two weeks.

Street’s report was commissioned by a group of tribal governments and Native American organizations that are among the plaintiffs in the case. It focused on the effects of House Bill 176, which eliminates Election Day voter registration, and House Bill 530, which places restrictions on who can collect and turn in other people’s voted ballots, and whether those people can get compensated for that work.

Street’s report relied in part on a statistical analysis of the statewide voter file, a database maintained by the Secretary of State’s office, which includes information on each voter including what method they used to vote in each election. Determining whether each voter’s address was within one of the seven Indian reservations — or on off-reservation trust land — in Montana, he also used 2020 Census data to determine which parts of the reservations had higher concentrations of Native Americans.

“This is a pretty clear and consistent pattern in the data, and it’s pretty high-quality data, and it quite clearly shows that Native Americans living on reservations in Montana are more reliant on Election Day registration than” other groups, he said.

In the elections he studied — 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 — Street identified 2,530 Montana voters living on reservations who registered and voted on Election Day, with the vast majority doing so during the general elections. Except for the 2020 election, he said he found statistically significant differences in the number of voters from each group that used Election Day Registration, accounting for as much as a full percentage point difference. Due to the pandemic, many counties in Montana held the 2020 primary and general elections by mail.

Overall, he found that 1.3% to 2.3% of off-reservation voters relied on Election Day registration, while 1.5% to 3% of on-registration voters relied on the practice. Although those numbers may seem small, Street said, the differences account for hundreds to thousands of voters.

Mac Morris, an attorney with the law firm Crowley Fleck hired by Jacobsen, pointed out during a lengthy cross-examination that not all of those voters would be denied the ability to vote on Election Day under the new law.

Morris also questioned several other aspects of Street’s analysis, including his finding that HB 530 would also disproportionately affect Native voters. He noted the law uses the word “pecuniary benefit,” suggesting the plaintiffs are jumping to conclusions if they assume it could prohibit all forms of paid ballot collection.

Morris also reiterated the defense’s argument that HB 530 is still subject to the rulemaking process, meaning the fine print of how the language in the bill will be implemented hasn’t been hammered out yet. The rulemaking process, Jacobsen’s attorneys have suggested, could afford room for tribal governments to conduct their own third-party ballot collection drives, in the absence of those efforts being continued by groups like Western Native Voice.

Senate Bill 169, a bill that created stricter voter identification requirements, is also being challenged. The consolidated case also includes the Montana Democratic Party and a coalition of youth organizations as plaintiffs.