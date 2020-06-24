New COVID clusters tied to work, group settings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana state health officials on Wednesday detailed some of the scenarios that have led to notable coronavirus clusters in Montana over the last couple of weeks as case growth continues to climb following a relatively mild period.

Several of the clusters are tied to workplaces, while others are connected to group settings like transporting someone in a vehicle to a medical appointment or coworkers traveling to a job site.

Jim Murphy, head of the state Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau, said Wednesday that to the best of his knowledge, in some settings like clusters tied to people together in vehicles, those who transmitted and caught the virus were not wearing face masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks in settings where the 6-foot social distancing guidance can't be followed.

Gov. Steve Bullock again strongly encouraged Montanans to wear masks in situations their use could prevent the spread of the virus, but stopped short of ordering people to. That's a measure Washington Gov. Jay Inslee took Tuesday. Fifteen other states also require the use of face masks in some settings.