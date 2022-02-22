New COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Montana

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Montana fell by half over the past week, as the recent surge driven by the virus’s omicron variant appears to be waning.

As of Tuesday, 3,125 Montanans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic first reached the state in March 2020, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Resources. Another 23 people were recently added to that total, 13 of whom died in January.

DPHHS reported 2,315 active cases across Montana on Tuesday, down 50% from 4,587 active cases a week earlier.

There were 212 active hospitalizations due to COVID-19, down from 266 a week before.

Newly reported positive cases have also been falling at steady clip. The seven-day average for new cases was at 533 on Tuesday, well under half of what it was two weeks ago. The average daily cases during the omicron-fueled surge peaked at 2,400 in late January, according to data provided by DPHHS.

That was the highest rate of daily infections reported in the state since the pandemic began.

Still, daily case totals are likely an undercount, as positive cases from at-home reports aren’t required to be reported to the state. The state health department asks residents to self-report those positive cases, and a form is available on their website.

The proportion of fully vaccinated people in Montana has remained stagnant since the end of January, holding steady at 54% of the eligible population as of Tuesday, according to DPHHS. Montana’s vaccination rate ranks in the bottom third of the U.S.

While not guaranteeing total immunity from infection, vaccinations drastically lessen the likelihood of developing severe symptoms as a result of COVID-19. Since Dec. 18, 80% of COVID deaths were among unvaccinated people, according to a Feb. 11 report from DPHHS.

Since April 2021, unvaccinated patients accounted for 78% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations.

