2 new COVID-19 cases in Montana; governor doesn't shut businesses, but locals do

“Businesses have already stepped up to be role models by making the difficult decision to close or limit events, and I thank them,” Bullock said. “ … I think the economic impact is significant to Montanans and people across indeed our entire nation. It is a challenging time in that respect. I think we have to do everything we can to flatten the curve on this to try to make sure this virus is contained as well as we can.”

Bullock said he understood closures might not be what some people wanted to hear, but that it was necessary for the greater good of the state's residents.

“I also recognize the hardships that this creates, particularly for young and healthy Montanans that want to get out as well, but it’s also essential to protect our friends and neighbors,” Bullock said. “ … We have to recognize Montana also has a higher percentage of legacy Montanans or older adults, those that are most susceptible to COVID-19. … Social distancing is one of the primary protective measures we can all use to flatten the curve of new infection," he said, using the term that refers to slowing the spread of the virus.

Also on the call Monday, Bullock indicated that the two-week school closure could last longer if necessary.