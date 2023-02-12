Montana’s new Commissioner of Political Practices, appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, took a bipartisan leap toward confirmation Friday afternoon.

Longtime lobbyist Chris Gallus secured a unanimous, 10-0 vote from the Senate State Administration Committee just 10 minutes after his confirmation hearing wrapped up.

If eventually confirmed by a majority of the Senate, Gallus would replace former commissioner Jeff Mangan as the state’s top enforcer of campaign finance, lobbying and ethics laws. The position is a nonpartisan, appointed position limited to a maximum of one six-year term.

It can also be a political lightning rod, with accusations of partisan bias as old as the position. One of the commissioner’s main duties is to investigate and issue decisions on complaints filed against political candidates. It’s an easy way to make enemies in the Legislature.

In an interview Thursday, Gallus said he would strive to be even-handed, despite a lengthy political history that includes serving as an attorney for the state Republican Party and many sessions lobbying for the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

“We care about the job and applying facts to statutes that the Legislature has adopted and directed us to enforce,” Gallus said of his new office. “I very much intend to do that and abide by that, regardless of anybody’s particular party or anything else they might be bringing into it.”

While his partisan background received minimal discussion Friday, lawmakers on a nominating committee that met in December noted that his predecessor had entered the job as a former Democratic legislator who nonetheless won accolades from both sides of the aisle for his work. Mangan was nominated by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

That bipartisan nominating committee considered Gallus alongside four other candidates, ultimately deadlocking on which ones to nominate to the governor. That failure to advance a slate of nominees gave Gianforte free rein to nominate anyone who met the basic qualifications laid out in law.

A long career in politics

Gallus was born in Chicago, but his family soon moved to Butte, where he was raised. He was one of seven kids, including his brother, Steve Gallus, who served as a Democratic state lawmaker from Butte from 1999 to 2013.

While still attending Carroll College Gallus got his start in the Legislature as an intern in 1987, working for the Butte-Anaconda delegation of lawmakers. He returned the next session as a lobbyist representing Butte-Silver Bow, and continued working as a lobbyist for the state Chamber of Commerce and other clients for the next three decades.

Along with his extensive lobbying background, he also has a long history of contributions to campaigns for candidates from both parties, though for the past decade he has exclusively supported Republicans for office. He didn’t donate to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s most recent campaign, but last year donated to the campaigns of two senators on the committee that voted to confirm him Friday: Sens. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork; and Shelly Vance, R-Belgrade.

Gallus also worked closely with a ballot initiative. Campaign finance records show he served as the treasurer of a political committee formed to support a proposed constitutional referendum in 2018, and contributed several thousand dollars to the effort.

"Complaints are going to come in and complaints are going to be investigated, and we’re going to look at the law and apply that on a case-by-case basis," Gallus said Thursday. "Regardless of who’s involved and what else might be going on, what motivations there might be."

He said he’ll also continue to build on Mangan’s work to educate those that interact with his office.

“I think he did an excellent job on public outreach and public education, appearances before candidate groups and the like, and give people a clear understanding of what’s required,” Gallus said.

With clients including the Republican Party, special interest groups and the occasional candidate for office, Gallus told the committee Friday he anticipates potential conflicts of interest arising for him.

He didn’t pledge to specifically recuse himself in any instances, but did say he’s reached out to the State Bar of Montana for guidance.

In the last three weeks, Gallus said he’s been busy meeting with senators on both sides of the aisle, and has appeared before the Senate Democratic Caucus to answer questions. Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers said Friday before the hearing that the caucus had not decided whether they were going to back Gallus’ nomination.

“He has been very transparent with us about his background and what he hopes to bring to the office,” Flowers said, adding that Gallus also pledged to be diligent in enforcing state campaign laws on out-of-state organizations.

Pulling back on advocacy

In addition to the basic duties of the office, commissioners frequently testify on legislation that impacts campaign laws and transparency issues.

Gallus said he plans to take a more hands-off approach than his predecessors, deferring to the Legislature to chart a path on policy matters. That’s somewhat in contrast to Mangan and Jon Motl — whom Mangan succeeded — both of whom advocated for more transparency in campaign-related disclosures and retaining limits on campaign spending.

“We’re not kind of tinkering in a major way with things that are going on,” Gallus said Thursday. “But we’re also not going to be asleep at the wheel … If something did come out that was just antithetical to that or just kind of ripped at the foundation of what we’re doing, I’ll absolutely step up on something like that.”

In testimony on a campaign finance bill last week, Gallus neither formally opposed or supported a bill that would strike a requirement for PACs in Montana to disclose a person associated with the group on its flyers and other ads. He said it would simplify the process for political committees that often fail to provide that disclosure.

“I think it’s an honest attempt just to simplify it so those technical violations don’t occur,” Gallus said in the interview.

When the commissioner’s office makes a determination that a group or candidate broke state campaign laws, the complaint first gets referred to a state county attorney for prosecution. Past commissioners have typically sent those to the county attorney for Lewis and Clark County, but Gallus said he plans to refer action to the counties where the campaigns are active. Typically county attorneys punt the decision to prosecute back to the commissioner, who can then take the case to court if the parties don’t reach a settlement.

“I think those are the people that I think are most affected by the failure to properly disclose, or whatever the case may be,” Gallus told the committee on Friday.

Gallus told the Montana State News Bureau that he also intends to break with his predecessor’s work to push back against election conspiracy theories in Montana.

Particularly during his last year in office, Mangan became increasingly vocal about election misinformation circulated by right-wing activists in Montana, and the related threats against and harassment of election officials across the state.

“Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” Mangan told an interim committee last June.

Gallus said while he finds actions that disrupt the election process “repugnant,” he doesn’t plan to build on that role, suggesting it would be more appropriate for the Secretary of State to lead that effort.

“My approach is really to the functions of the office, and what we’re assigned to enforce, and to do that,” Gallus said. “... To venture into all these other issues and debates that are going on, I just see those as problematic for how the office ultimately is to function if we also got involved in those.”

Carbon County lawsuit

Gallus recently represented a pair of conservative activists who have pushed unsubstantiated claims casting doubt on the security of Montana’s election system.

Roy McKenzie and Lisa Bennett are suing Carbon County to obtain election-related records. The Carbon County News first reported Gallus’s involvement in the case.

The county has produced some of the documents but citing the “voluminous” nature of the requests, has asked for more time to comply in full. McKenzie and Bennett allege the county has been unresponsive to their requests. The county’s request to dismiss the case is pending in state district court.

McKenzie publishes a right-wing blog that has advanced unfounded claims of irregularities in the state’s elections and potential tampering with tabulator machines and ballots. Bennett has emerged as a vocal critic of election officials in Carbon County, alleging fraud and recently circulating an edited surveillance video from the November election claiming to show ballots being shredded in the election office.

Carbon County, in a January press release, called the video’s allegations false and said footage was taken out of context and does not show ballots being shredded.

In an interview Thursday, Gallus distanced himself from those actions by his clients, saying his role was limited to ensuring that public records are made available as required by law.

“When people reach out to me with a problem, I don’t judge who they are,” he said. “I don’t judge whether they’re Republican, Democrat or the like, or if they have a sufficient enough point of view that aligns with my own.”

Gallus said he couldn’t remember exactly how he first got involved with the Carbon County case, but thought someone may have referred Bennett to him.

Bipartisan support

Gallus won endorsements from a handful of lobbyists during his confirmation hearing Friday, along with longtime Democratic Party activist Evan Barrett.

“I have often disagreed with the groups Chris represented, but I have never questioned that they were getting good legal advice from Chris Gallus,” Barrett said, offering testimony remotely over Zoom.

He also got praise from Gianforte policy director Glenn Oppel, Montana Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Charles Robison and Montana Trial Lawyers Association Executive Director Al Smith.

While the COPP nomination process has set up protracted fights between the Legislature and the governor’s office in the past, Senate Resolution 49, to confirm Gallus, now heads to the Senate on the back of a bipartisan, unanimous committee vote.

He just needs a majority of the Senate to get confirmed. Republicans control the chamber 34 to 16.