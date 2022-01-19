'Never fully staffed': Montana State Prison officials update lawmakers

As union negotiations labor on, Montana Department of Corrections officials on Wednesday gave lawmakers some hard numbers to demonstrate the staffing shortage at Montana State Prison outside Deer Lodge.

The Montana State Prison sees 23% of its staff turnover each year, adding up training costs for new officers to $1.4 million, according to figures provided by the department to the Law and Justice Interim Committee Wednesday. Department director Brian Gootkin told the committee 59 of the 328 correctional officer positions are vacant, and those shortages often mean cutting gym or yard time for inmates when staff can't step away from mandatory posts.

"We are never fully staffed in a shift," Montana State Prison Warden Jim Salmonsen said.

Pay is at the center of the staff shortage in Deer Lodge, corrections officials said Wednesday. Officers who make $16.46 an hour continue to leave the prison for better pay at local jails, where they can bring in $20 an hour or more, Salmonsen said. Lawmakers were stingy in setting up the department's biannual budget during the 2021 session, in part due to the past administration's failure to implement measures previously ordered by the Legislature. Gootkin was appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte to take over the department a year ago, when staffing was already thin.

In August, the prison's employee unions voted 60-0 to engage in concerted activity, a step toward a potential strike, although no such action has occurred. The staff shortage has put a spotlight on safety risks for both employees and inmates.

At Wednesday's meeting, the department's presentation included a photo of a sergeant who had been assaulted by an inmate just a day earlier.

"Because we did not have adequate staffing she was by herself," Gootkin said. "The offender knew that and took advantage of it."

Aaron Meaders, president of the Federation of Montana State Prison Employees Local 4700 testified Wednesday more could have been done to prevent the attack on the sergeant a day earlier. He said the working conditions at the state prison are well known outside of Deer Lodge, further hampering applications.

As union president, Meaders, too, talks to employees about why they leave the job.

"It was because they didn't feel safe to come to work," he said.

Committee chair John Esp, a Republican from Big Timber, pressed Gootkin about the possibility of augmenting the staff with the National Guard. That remains a backup measure in case the unions go on strike, Gootkin said, but is not an ideal arrangement for the prison.

"We're such a unique operation that it is very basic things they could help us with," Gootkin said. "It can't be the security part of it."

Esp also asked Gootkin if he has the financial flexibility to extend more pay to the employees; the budget is fixed until the Legislature returns in January 2023. Gootkin said the department needs the Legislature's help next year, but said he is hoping to work out some additional pay with the state budget office in the meantime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.