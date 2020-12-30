Nearly 17,000 health care workers vaccinated in Montana

Nearly 17,000 Montanans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, state officials said Wednesday.

The state is amid its first phase of a four-part rollout plan that began in early December and aims for distribution to the general public by July 2021.

"As the first phase of Montana's COVID-19 vaccination plan is fully under way, it's inspiring to see that thousands of health care workers have already been vaccinated and that it's now reaching staff and residents of long-term care facilities," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press release Wednesday.

"As we continue to focus on vaccinating those most vulnerable to the virus, it is incumbent on all of us to keep our friends, neighbors and loved ones safe as we inch toward the widespread distribution of the vaccine."

The vaccine rollout plan, posted online Dec. 24 by the Montana Health Alert Network, is currently in Phase 1A, in which recipients include frontline health care workers, long-term care and assisted living facilities and health care workers with direct patients contact or virus exposure.