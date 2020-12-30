Nearly 17,000 health care workers vaccinated in Montana

Nearly 17,000 Montanans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, state officials said Wednesday.
The state is amid its first phase of a four-part rollout plan that began in early December and aims for distribution to the general public by July 2021.
"As the first phase of Montana's COVID-19 vaccination plan is fully under way, it's inspiring to see that thousands of health care workers have already been vaccinated and that it's now reaching staff and residents of long-term care facilities," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press release Wednesday.
"As we continue to focus on vaccinating those most vulnerable to the virus, it is incumbent on all of us to keep our friends, neighbors and loved ones safe as we inch toward the widespread distribution of the vaccine."
The vaccine rollout plan, posted online Dec. 24 by the Montana Health Alert Network, is currently in Phase 1A, in which recipients include frontline health care workers, long-term care and assisted living facilities and health care workers with direct patients contact or virus exposure.
According to the press release, 16,990 health care personnel in Montana have received their first vaccination dose. The governor's office said Phase 1A is being expanded to include additional health care workers such as dentists, orthodontists, physical therapists, home health care workers and others that fit the criteria.
"It's important to highlight that expansion to additional groups in Phase 1A and phases later on will vary from community to community depending on vaccine availability and how quickly the vaccines are distributed," said Bekki Wehner, with the Department of Public Health and Human Services' Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau.
"DPHHS is working with local health jurisdictions to monitor vaccine supplies around the state to ensure availability for each target group. As vaccine supplies increase, we'll be able to allocate them to more and more providers in the coming weeks and months."
Phase 1B, which includes vaccinations for people 75 years and older, people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications, and over a dozen other groups, is expected to arrive Jan. 15, 2021. Bullock leaves office Jan. 4 and Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte
Though Native Americans make up about 7% of the state's population, they account for 13% of COVID-19 cases and 23% of deaths, according to the most recent epidemiological report from the state health department.
