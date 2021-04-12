NCAA will pull games from states banning trans women as debate continues in Montana

The association's policy says a trans female student-athlete who is being treated with testosterone suppression medication for one calendar year may compete on a women's team.

Fuller on Monday said that policy led the NCAA to lose its credibility and will destroy women's athletics.

"There's two things implicitly wrong with that," Fuller said. "First is that's an admission of the physical advantages that males have over females. ... (and) it's maddening that these athletes take a drug that may have lifelong consequents that we don't even know what will happen."

Hormone therapy is done in consolation with a medical professional.

The amendment to Fuller's bill the House rejected Monday would invalidate HB 112 if it becomes law and the federal government objects to the law as discriminatory.

After taking office, Democratic President Joe Biden issued an executive order saying his administration would pursue enforcement in the case of discrimination based on gender identify. Sen. Dan Salomon, the Ronan Republican who brought the amendment, said he was concerned Montana could lose hundreds in millions in federal funding if challenged by the federal government.