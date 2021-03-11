Native Americans raise concerns about legislative action

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Greg Gianforte believes those proposed cuts "are the wrong course of action," and will work to restore the funding, Brooke Stroyke, a spokesperson for the governor, said on March 1. Gianforte also opposed a $500,000 cut to a program to help preserve tribal languages. The funding was restored.

Gianforte declined to support former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's nomination of Margarett Campbell to the Human Rights Commission, leaving the commission without Native American representation for the first time in at least 16 years.

Campbell was nominated in 2019, after the Legislature adjourned, so she had not yet been confirmed by the state Senate. Gianforte asked lawmakers to reject her nomination and instead confirm Helena attorney Rick Bartos.

"I just think that is very, very important that the minority population of Montana is represented on all boards and commissions," Campbell said.

Campbell is the chief diversity officer at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, has 38 years of experience in higher education and is a former majority leader in the Montana House.

Morigeau called Campbell's removal a travesty. "Having Native representation on the Human Rights Commission makes sense when you look at the history of discrimination in the state and country," he said.