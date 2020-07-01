Native Americans make up 15% of state's COVID cases, but only 7% of population

The report also says that the state had by June more than doubled the number of tests it completed daily, reaching an average of 1,560.

The state's overall positivity rate for tests was about 3% in March and April and dropped to 0.7% in May. Through June, the average positive rate is 1% and that continues to rise, according to the report.

Thirteen percent of the tests run in the state have been from Yellowstone County, followed by 11% from Missoula and 11% from Cascade. The counties with the highest rates of tests per 1,000 residents are Rosebud, Toole, Glacier and Big Horn.

People in their 20s account for 19% of all of the state's cases, followed by those in their 30s at 18%. People in their 60s make up 15% of the state's cases, and about half of all cases are for those between 26-59.

The Montana Department of Labor said Tuesday evening it is offering extended benefits for people who exhaust their previous unemployment insurance benefits. That includes up to 13 weeks of additional benefits. The change was triggered by the rise in the state's unemployment rate because of the coronavirus.