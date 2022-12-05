MT's senators say they support Constitution following Trump statement

Montana's senators on Monday sided with the U.S. Constitution after former Republican President Donald Trump said it should be suspended due to his continued baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution," Trump wrote on Truth Social, a network he founded after being banned from Twitter, on Saturday. "Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

To date, no evidence has emerged to substantiate Trump's claims. He announced last month he is again running for president, seeking the Republican Party's nomination. Trump on Monday walked back his statement after widespread criticism over the weekend.

Montana's U.S. Sens. Steve Daines, a Republican, and Jon Tester, a Democrat, both issued statements on Monday standing by the Constitution as unimpeachable.

Staff for Montana's two Republican congressman, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke, meanwhile, did not return emails seeking comment on Trump's statements.

"The senator took an oath to support and defend the Constitution — he would never support suspending or terminating it," a spokesperson for Daines said in an email Monday.

Daines did not respond to questions about if he would support Trump if he was the party's nominee in 2024.

"Generations of Americans have given their lives to protect our Constitution, and the freedoms and rights it guarantees," Tester said in an emailed statement. "These recent comments by (former) President Trump are beyond the pale. While Americans of all political backgrounds disagree on many issues, we can all recognize the Constitution is the foundation that has made this country great."

Tester fended off a challenge from Rosendale in 2018 that included four rallies Trump held in Montana to support Rosendale. Tester's seat is up for election again in 2024 and political watchers expect Zinke and Rosendale could vie for their party's nomination to run for the position. Tester said he'll announce after the new year if he'll run again.

The former president, who also took an oath to uphold the Constitution, was responding to information released Friday about Twitter's internal handling of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden leading into the 2020 general election.

Rosendale, who was elected to a second term in the House last month, was among the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying the results of two swing states Trump lost in the 2020 election, although he attended President Joe Biden's inauguration after his victory was certified.

Zinke is a former cabinet member of the Trump administration, and had secured Trump's endorsement in his bid to return to the House. Zinke was elected to Montana's new western House seat in November. Zinke has not directly answered whether he agrees with Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud, and when asked has pivoted to discussing Montana's elections, the influence of big tech and media bias. At a Butte forum in September Zinke said he believes Montana does a "pretty good job" at elections and that he opposed federal "takeovers" of election laws.