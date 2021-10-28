MT Wildlife commission passes additional wolf trapping restrictions

“It does not go far enough,” said Bonnie Rice with the Sierra Club.

Rice and others voiced continued opposition on a number of fronts, criticizing the floating start date and a fixed end date of March 15 when bears could emerge from dens, and that increased restrictions did not expand to areas where grizzlies could be but are outside of recovery zones. Others criticized allowing snares on private lands in lynx zones, saying the animals do not recognize the boundaries.

“It’s a good start and with a few minor tweaks, it could be made even stronger,” said Derek Goldman with the Endangered Species Coalition.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, who carried legislation to add wolf snaring and expanded seasons in the recent session blasted the department and the commission for scaling back regulations in areas that nearly 90% of the wolves in Montana occupy.

“You’re being forced to consider options outside the laws of Montana, through intimidation and blackmail, that if you don’t follow through that you’ll be sued,” he said.

Reducing opportunity for public wolf trappers and hunters will mean a greater reliance on government wildlife agents to reduce wolves at a greater cost, he said.