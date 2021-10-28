MT Wildlife commission passes additional wolf trapping restrictions

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission Thursday placed additional restrictions on wolf trapping aimed at reducing the number of federally protected grizzly bears and Canada lynx caught unintentionally.
In August the commission adopted sweeping regulation changes for wolf trapping and hunting following several pieces of legislation aimed at reducing wolf populations in the state. Those changes included legislatively mandated allowance of snares to be used for trapping wolves, expanded seasons as well as regulations allowing the use of bait, hunting at night and increased bag limits.
The regulations include several provisions to limit the trapping of nontarget species, including the type of equipment required and how high a snare must be set from the ground. Wolf snares would only be allowed outside of grizzly recovery zones and a floating start date would be used to open seasons once bears are in their dens. The commission would also reconvene should a single grizzly or lynx be inadvertently trapped.
Environmental groups subsequently filed a notice of intent to sue, saying the changes increased the chances that grizzlies and lynx could be trapped unintentionally.
But since adoption of the wolf regulations, several factors warranted additional changes and clarifications from the commission, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks chief of staff Quentin Kujala said Thursday.
The regulations as adopted were at odds with a 2015 settlement between the state and environmental groups. That settlement included multiple regulations to reduce incidental trapping in designated lynx protection zones around Yellowstone National Park in south-central Montana and a portion of northwestern Montana that includes the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and around Glacier National Park. Among those regulations are restrictions on the size of snares that differed from the wolf regulations.
Grizzly recovery zone boundaries were also not easy to describe.
And complicating the grizzly and lynx maps is the state’s wolf management unit map, where units might fall partially inside of either the bear or lynx zones, Kujala said, raising the question of whether regulations would apply unit wide or only in the affected portions.
To address the settlement issue, the commission changed regulations to state that snares in lynx protection zones will not be allowed on public lands.
Wolf trapping season had previously started on Dec. 15. That now moves to Dec. 31 in grizzly zones, but could be moved up by FWP to as early as the Monday after Thanksgiving should bears be denned for the winter.
The new regulations drew some limited praise from environmental groups but also assertions that protected species could still be at risk.
“It does not go far enough,” said Bonnie Rice with the Sierra Club.
Rice and others voiced continued opposition on a number of fronts, criticizing the floating start date and a fixed end date of March 15 when bears could emerge from dens, and that increased restrictions did not expand to areas where grizzlies could be but are outside of recovery zones. Others criticized allowing snares on private lands in lynx zones, saying the animals do not recognize the boundaries.
“It’s a good start and with a few minor tweaks, it could be made even stronger,” said Derek Goldman with the Endangered Species Coalition.
Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, who carried legislation to add wolf snaring and expanded seasons in the recent session blasted the department and the commission for scaling back regulations in areas that nearly 90% of the wolves in Montana occupy.
“You’re being forced to consider options outside the laws of Montana, through intimidation and blackmail, that if you don’t follow through that you’ll be sued,” he said.
Reducing opportunity for public wolf trappers and hunters will mean a greater reliance on government wildlife agents to reduce wolves at a greater cost, he said.
Other trappers said they would continue to work on the issues brought up through the regulation process and to push education programs.