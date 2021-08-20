MT wildlife commission adopts new wolf hunting, trapping regulations

Tabor said the grizzly zone provision was included because trapper education will not be mandated until this spring after the upcoming wolf seasons. That provision could be reconsidered annually by the commission, he said.

“My biggest concern is the grizzly bear element and that’s why I’m proposing staying out of grizzly recovery zones until education can happen,” he said.

The start of wolf trapping seasons will also “float” from the first Monday after Thanksgiving until Dec. 15, with the floating start date based on weather conditions and other factors on the ground. Elsewhere in the state, the season starts the Monday after Thanksgiving and runs until March 15.

The number of wolves hunters and trappers can take increases. Hunters may purchase up to 10 wolf licenses while trappers may take up to 10 wolves.

Special quotas in some hunting districts adjacent to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks aimed at limiting the take of wolves in those high tourism areas were also eliminated.

Hunting at night is permitted statewide on private lands and the use of bait to hunt and trap wolves is also permitted statewide.

The provisions allowing night hunting and baiting drew a back-and-forth exchange between Byorth and Tabor.