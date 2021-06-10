MT Supreme Court upholds law abolishing judicial commission

Justice Jim Rice was the only justice to also challenge the subpoenas in District Court, arguing lawmakers had violated the separation of powers in a campaign to undermine the judicial branch. A District Court judge blocked the subpoena, writing in a May order that the Legislature had not provided a valid legislative purpose to subpoena Rice's records. That case is ongoing; Rice has until Aug. 2 to file his next brief.

Rice wrote a concurring opinion in the 49-page filing Thursday, addressing the "extraordinary, indeed, extraconstitutional, actions taken by the Legislature and the Department of Justice" during the SB 140 case. Rice's opinion Thursday referenced several instances of the DOJ defiantly criticizing the court in the matters at hand. Shortly after the Supreme Court quashed a legislative subpoena for judicial records from the Department of Administration, a part of the executive branch, the Attorney General's Office said it would not "entertain the court's interference" into the Legislature's investigation.