MT Supreme Court rules in favor of public defenders, vacates sanctions

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously in favor of the state public defenders office in voiding a contempt order and sanctions handed down by a District Court judge earlier this year.

Twice in the past year District Court Judge Donald Harris held the Office of the State Public Defender in contempt for failing to assign attorneys to defendants quickly enough. In the 7-0 opinion signed Tuesday by Chief Justice Mike McGrath, the high court wrote Harris erred in his second contempt order when he ordered the Office of the State Public Defender to assign counsel to indigent defendants within three days, a rate not specified in state law.

The high court also shot down Harris' finding that state law requires the agency to assign a public defender to a defendant throughout the case.

Brett Schandelson, acting director at OPD, said Wednesday the ruling recognizes the realities of the hurdles OPD faces in carrying out its duties, and allows the agency to address those issues by its own means.

“Really we need to be able to be adaptable to the circumstances when they change, whether it's markets or new filings or our own internal resources,” Schandelson said. “The Supreme Court's order returns to us those options to be adaptable and flexible.”

The ruling vacates Harris' second contempt order and vacates the $8,500 fine leveled against OPD.

The case did, however, pull the curtain back on the challenges OPD has been facing, namely in Yellowstone County. Last year, Harris called on the agency after learning some 663 defendants had not been assigned a public defender in the District Court there. Although the agency noted each defendant did have an attorney with them at their initial appearance, the cases continued without an assigned attorney after that first hearing, so Harris held then-OPD director Rhonda Lindquist in contempt for the logjam and fined the agency more than $15,000. In his ruling, Harris ordered OPD to assign counsel to defendants within three days to meet the "immediate" requirement to do so included in state law.

In February, Harris held Lindquist and the agency in contempt again for failing to assign attorneys to 17 clients. The state public defenders office took this contempt order to the state Supreme Court, challenging Harris' ability to sanction OPD into compliance.

Harris, defending his contempt order and sanctions, had argued that OPD does not assign attorneys before the judge orders them to do so. Of the 17 defendants who had gone without an attorney leading into Harris' second contempt order, only three of them had had the same attorney as they did during the initial hearing.

Harris on Wednesday declined to comment on the high court's ruling.

The public defenders office argued that while a defendant may have a different attorney at their initial appearance or arraignment than they did later in the case, a public defender was nonetheless present at those early, crucial steps in the case.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of OPD's argument, noting that neither state law nor case law precludes this arraignment. The high court cited a 1977 ruling by the Ninth Circuit, which stated while a "vertical" staffing model — in which a single attorney handles the initial appearance, arraignment and all subsequent proceedings — may be preferable, "this type of horizontal representation may at times be an inevitable result of workload and budget constraints imposed on a public defender's office."

As for the requirement for OPD to "immediately" assign an attorney to a defendant, the Supreme Court noted that the Legislature could have included a specific time frame, but so far has not.

Schandelson said Wednesday the agency itself would prefer a "vertical" model to ensure continuous representation from a case's opening to closing disposition.

"But it's not always feasible and it's good to be able to adjust as necessary," he said.

Indeed, the public defender's office in some ways has already established a horizontal staffing model into its operations. A defendant gets a new public defender, for example, when they appeal their case to a higher court; the agency has divided its staff attorneys into this category specifically to handle appeals.

The public defenders office has seen an injection of additional funding in recent months, including $1.5 million to meet the three-day timeline in Yellowstone County. Not long after, the Governor's Office approved funding to boost pay for both OPD staff attorneys and contract attorneys who take on the overflow of the agency's cases.

While retention was perhaps the largest contributor to the Yellowstone County OPD office's issues, Schandelson said the agency has identified several potential new hires to fill the ranks there in the coming months.