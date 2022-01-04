MT Supreme Court reverses man's 80-year prison sentence

The Montana Supreme Court last week reversed a Miles City man's 80-year prison sentence and attempted deliberate homicide conviction, finding prosecutors presented insufficient evidence during his trial in 2019.

Banner Lee Boyd, 44, remains imprisoned at Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby on a 10-year sentence for assaulting a police officer on the night he was kicked out of a bar in July 2018.

Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson wrote the majority opinion. Justice Jim Rice wrote a stern dissenting opinion, arguing the court should not make its own inferences from the evidence to overturn a jury's verdict.

According to the court filings, Boyd was asked to leave the Olive Bar in Miles City on July 27, 2018. He did, although in the process he got into a verbal confrontation with the bar owner that spilled out onto the street. Boyd eventually left but told the bar owner, "I will be back."

After Boyd walked across the street to his second-floor apartment, a Miles City police officer arrived and began speaking with the bar owner. The bar owner called up to Boyd and told him to come down and speak with the officer, according to court documents.

Boyd did come down, and after some discussion got into a scuffle until a few bar patrons ran over to help the officer subdue Boyd. Once in handcuffs and the backseat of the police car, the officer found a 10-inch knife concealed in Boyd's pants. The bar owner, still at the scene, asked Boyd what he was planning to do with it.

"Stab you in the heart," Boyd told the bar owner, according to charging documents.

A jury convicted Boyd in February 2019 for assaulting a police officer and attempted deliberate homicide, and Boyd appealed.

The Montana Supreme Court wrote in its Dec. 28 opinion that Boyd did not return to confront the bar owner but instead obliged the bar owner's call to come back down to the street. The justices wrote they were "not convinced" that the only thing standing between Boyd and the bar owner's killing was the police officer who arrived. Additionally, the threat to stab the bar owner in the heart came only after Boyd was already detained, the court said.

"A conviction for attempted deliberate homicide requires more than possibly threatening to kill someone and then standing outside your house with a knife concealed down your pants," the justices wrote. "Boyd may have been prepared to kill Nelson, but he did not make an attempt to complete the crime and there is insufficient evidence to support his conviction in this case."

In his dissenting opinion, Rice said the jury was entitled to drawing its own conclusion from the evidence that Boyd, by going to his apartment to retrieve the knife, had set in motion his alleged intent to commit the homicide.

The order sends the case back to district court with instructions to the judge to dismiss the attempted homicide charge. The justices also instructed the judge to strike a number of conditions they said were improperly imposed while shaping the terms of Boyd's possible parole.

