MT Supreme Court hears arguments over liability for on-duty assaults

The Montana Supreme Court on Friday heard arguments about whether federal agencies should be held accountable when one of their law enforcement officers leverages their authority to sexually assault a tribal member in a case that may have policy ramifications in Indian Country and in Montana law.

The arguments were held before a few hundred attendees at the George Dennison Theater on the University of Montana campus as part of Montana Law Week, held through the Alexander Blewett III School of Law.

The question at hand stems from the criminal case of Dana Bullcoming, a former Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officer who was convicted of raping a Northern Cheyenne woman under the threat of arrest.

The case stands before the backdrop of the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Montana, as well as across the country, which has spotlighted jurisdictional issues of law enforcement in Indian Country. The Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Blackfeet Nation, the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center and the Sovereign Bodies Institute have joined the case as parties in support of the Northern Cheyenne's woman's case.

They have argued in court filings that the woman, identified in court documents as L.B., is in the unique position because she is a tribal member who must rely on federal law enforcement without a local tribal police force, but cannot pursue the agency when one of its officers violates her, as she could for a city, county or state law enforcement officer.

"They sent (Bullcoming) out unsupervised on a remote reservation in Montana," attorney April Youpee-Roll, representing tribes and tribal-led organizations in the case, told the justices Friday. "And they're doing that in place of a local tribal law enforcement agency."

According to court filings, Bullcoming threatened to call social services after he responded to a call because the woman was intoxicated while in the presence of her children, putting her job in jeopardy. Bullcoming told her "something had to be done," and answered affirmatively when the woman asked if Bullcoming meant sex. The woman became pregnant after the rape and carried the child to term. The woman initially called the police when her mother had gone driving after drinking.

The question of whether the federal agency is responsible for the harm caused to the woman has no precedent in Montana and the Supreme Court's answer may have public policy ramifications. City, county and state law enforcement agencies have been held accountable when officers use their power imbalance to sexually assault the people they are policing, but the question is unanswered in Montana law for federal officers; those cases typically run through the federal court system.

Bullcoming was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to prison. The woman sued the BIA in U.S. District Court in Billings, where a judge has Bullcoming's rape was not within the scope of his employment as a law enforcement officer. But the woman's attorneys appealed the ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that Bullcoming's authority as a law enforcement officer gave him the opportunity to threaten her arrest if she did not submit to his advances.

The 9th Circuit, finding Montana law was unclear as it applied to federal law enforcement's place as the police force overseeing tribal communities, asked the Montana Supreme Court to make that determination on state law before proceeding in the federal system.

The Northern Cheyenne's woman's attorneys argued Friday that modern understanding of sexual assault is that it's not always done for the perpetrator's gratification, but to maintain the power imbalance over another person. The woman's attorneys likened Bullcoming's actions to other excessive use-of-force cases, and the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, was mentioned more than once in Friday's hearing.

"Kneeling on someone's neck until they die is not the job description," Timothy Bechtold, an attorney for the Northern Cheyenne woman, said during the hearing. "But it's the opportunity that being a law enforcement officer provides that allows that to happen."

Timothy Tatarka, an assistant U.S. District Attorney arguing against the question of expanded liability for the BIA, argued Friday that sexual assault would never be considered an extension of Bullcoming's employment duties.

"(Bullcoming) had already investigated the DUI," Tatarka said. "There's no indication that there's any law enforcement basis to go into (L.B.)'s home in the first place."

The Montana League of Cities and Towns and the Montana Association of Counties have also joined the case in support of the United States, arguing a ruling in the L.B.'s favor would make drastic expansions of liability laws against governments. Natasha Jones, representing those organizations, told the justices Friday that people already have a route to holding law enforcement agencies accountable when those agencies' hiring, training and supervision practices are faulty.

"If a department is doing everything right, following the already burdensome hiring process and training process and supervision processes, still a criminal can work his way into a system because criminals look for opportunities," Jones said. "It happens for teachers, for clergy, for coaches, for boy scout leaders, judges and politicians. This power differential exists everywhere."

Chief Justice Mike McGrath on Friday said the court would take the arguments under advisement but gave no indication on when it would deliver a ruling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.