MT Supreme Court halts legislative subpoena for emails

On April 8, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, issued a subpoena to state Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles ordering her to produce all of Montana Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin’s emails, as well as any deleted emails that be recovered, since Jan. 4. Giles is a recent Gianforte appointee whose confirmation is still pending before the Legislature.

After a request through a private attorney to the Department of Administration to hold off from turning over the emails to the Senate failed, McLaughlin filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court Sunday to quash the subpoena.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is our position that the legislative subpoenas for internal judicial documents are categorically invalid as in violation of the fundamental separation of powers principles, among other things,” McLaughlin’s attorney, Randy Cox, wrote to the Department of Administration on Saturday.

The Department of Administration already turned over part of the documents sought by the legislative subpoena on Friday, according to court records. The remaining records were to be delivered to Regier’s office at the Capitol on Monday.