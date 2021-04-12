MT Supreme Court halts legislative subpoena for emails

The Montana Supreme Court on Sunday put the brakes on a legislative inquiry into the state court administrator’s emails, which recent revelations have shown to contain judges’ polls on pending legislation and were deleted from the administrator’s account.
A dispute over the separation of powers is developing out of a state Supreme Court case over the constitutionality of a new law signed last month expanding the governor’s appointment power over judicial vacancies.
In March Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 140, eliminating the Judicial Nomination Commission and giving himself power to directly appoint judges after vacancies. A legal challenge brought straight to the Supreme Court followed the next day.
Then questions about judicial impartiality erupted after the Attorney General’s Office revealed an internal email poll in which many judges around the state had issued opinions on SB 140. Already the court's chief justice had recused himself because he previously spoke to Gianforte and the lieutenant governor about his concerns with the bill. The judge appointed to fill his spot stepped aside after emails showed he also opposed the new law.
On Friday, the Montana State News Bureau learned all of those emailed poll results were deleted.
On April 8, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, issued a subpoena to state Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles ordering her to produce all of Montana Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin’s emails, as well as any deleted emails that be recovered, since Jan. 4. Giles is a recent Gianforte appointee whose confirmation is still pending before the Legislature.
After a request through a private attorney to the Department of Administration to hold off from turning over the emails to the Senate failed, McLaughlin filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court Sunday to quash the subpoena.
“It is our position that the legislative subpoenas for internal judicial documents are categorically invalid as in violation of the fundamental separation of powers principles, among other things,” McLaughlin’s attorney, Randy Cox, wrote to the Department of Administration on Saturday.
The Department of Administration already turned over part of the documents sought by the legislative subpoena on Friday, according to court records. The remaining records were to be delivered to Regier’s office at the Capitol on Monday.
The justices wrote in their Sunday order that because the Senate committee’s subpoena does not reference SB 140, or the Montana Supreme Court case, it would not “address the serious issues raised regarding the Legislature’s authority to issue such a subpoena” without further hearings.
The high court also concurred with McLaughlin’s attorney, who argued the subpoena was too broad, and turning over all her emails could divulge private health information, youth court proceedings and other confidential material.
The Supreme Court’s order on Sunday quashed the Senate committee’s subpoena, and gave McLaughlin one week to file another brief to argue why the dispute should be attached to the SB 140 lawsuit instead of a new, separate case. The Senate committee, which does not yet have legal representation in the case, will have two weeks to respond.
Last week both chambers in the Legislature got underway on passing resolutions to join the Supreme Court case challenging SB 140’s constitutionality. Both the GOP-led House and Senate committees that forwarded the resolutions to their full chambers passed the resolutions on party-line votes.
The resolutions to defend SB 140 both still require a floor vote in their respective chambers.