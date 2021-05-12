MT Supreme Court denies AG's request for justices to disqualify themselves

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday said the state Legislature's attempt to "manufacture a conflict" with justices presiding over a case challenging lawmakers' subpoena power was insufficient for a full recusal of the court.
In the unanimous opinion filed Wednesday the Supreme Court denied the Legislature's motion to disqualify all justices from the case filed by the court administrator. Justice Laurie McKinnon authored the opinion and wrote the Legislature attempted to create a conflict of interest in the case by issuing a subpoena for the justices while the case was ongoing. To evade their obligation as a court at merely the Legislature's request, McKinnon wrote, could compromise public confidence in the court.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen, representing the Legislature, argued last month it would be an "obvious conflict of interest" for the Supreme Court to hear a case on the Legislature's ability to subpoena emails from the judicial branch because the justices work so closely with the court administrator, and because the justices themselves had been subject to subpoenas.
The case arises from a legislative investigation led by GOP lawmakers into allegations of judicial impartiality, claiming an internal judges' poll conducted by the Supreme Court administrator on pending legislation is proof of judges making determinations on laws before they are challenged in court. Lawmakers called into question the judiciary's compliance with state record retention laws, too, after learning the Supreme Court administrator deleted the results of one of the email polls.
Although the Supreme Court justices have told lawmakers they did not participate in the polls as District Court judges did, the investigative committee issued subpoenas for the justices' communications anyway, after already subpoenaing Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin to turn over her communications. McLaughlin, in turn, challenged the Legislature's subpoena power in the Supreme Court.
Justice Jim Rice had already recused himself from the case to challenge his own subpoena at the District Court level. At a hearing earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County, Rice, a former GOP legislator, argued the subpoena flurry was part of a wider campaign by the Legislature and executive branch, both controlled by Republicans, to discredit the judicial branch.
McKinnon, too, wrote in the opinion that the Legislature's subpoenas for the justices' communications broadcast a false conflict, because the same information sought in the justices' subpoenas could be extracted through the McLaughlin subpoena once the court had ruled on lawmakers' subpoena power.
"The Legislature's unilateral attempt to manufacture a conflict by issuing subpoenas to the entire Montana Supreme Court must be seen for what it is," McKinnon wrote. "The Legislature's blanket request to disqualify all members of this Court appears directed to disrupt the normal process of a tribunal whose function is to adjudicate the underlying dispute consistent with the law, the constitution and due process."
Additionally, McKinnon wrote that the Legislature's sprawling investigation appears to cover the entire judiciary in Montana, and so to disqualify all judges because they fall under lawmakers' investigation would leave no venue for the dispute to be resolved. The Supreme Court invoked what is known as the Rule of Necessity; where "all judges are disqualified, none are disqualified."
The Attorney General had also argued the Supreme Court should not hear a case involving its court administrator, but Wednesday's opinion states the case at hand covers — for the first time — on the scope of the Legislature's subpoena power, not McLaughlin's conduct. To disqualify judges from hearing cases because one of the parties is a judicial employee would violate their constitutional right to legal redress, McKinnon wrote.
Sen. Greg Hertz, chair of the legislative committee investigating the judiciary, criticized several points in the opinion Wednesday. While the opinion states justices don't have a conflict in the case because they are not parties to it, Hertz pointed to an April order by the Supreme Court halting their own subpoenas until hearing further arguments on lawmakers' authority to issue them for the justices' communications.
"The court is twisting itself in knots in this ruling," Hertz said in an email on Wednesday. "As the Legislature continues to investigate the deletion of public records, improper use of state resources, pre-judging matters that could come before the courts, and other potential judicial misconduct, the Montana Supreme Court can’t keep its story straight and continues to sink itself into a deeper and deeper conflict of interest.”
Asked if lawmakers plan to take the ruling to a higher court, a spokesperson for Republican lawmakers declined to comment on legal strategy.
Anthony Johnstone, a constitutional law professor at the University of Montana, said the Supreme Court asserted in the opinion its place in the dispute.
"We can get caught up in particular bills or policy changes or particular claims flying one way or the other but the bottom line is that the court is asserting the independence in the judiciary in a way that’s contemplated by the constitution and necessary for the rule of law," Johnstone said. "For government to act in general you need the three branches to line up and in order for them to act successfully you need each of them to enjoy certain amounts of independence.
"I think the court's unanimous opinion is a reminder that this is law, not politics at work," he added.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General said Wednesday is it "abundantly clear" the justices have a conflict of interest in ruling on a case affecting themselves and a court employee.
“It’s disappointing that the members of the Montana Supreme Court have disregarded their ethical obligations in this case," the spokesperson said. "Speaking from one side of their mouths, the Supreme Court justices are saying they don’t need to recuse themselves but out of the other they completely prove the legislature’s point saying that ‘no Montana Judge is free of a disqualifying interest.’”
Randy Cox, McLaughlin's attorney, praised the opinion in an email Wednesday to the Montana State News Bureau.
“The court’s unanimous, thoughtful opinion demonstrates how seriously the court takes its constitutional responsibilities," Cox said. "Anyone who doubts the court’s commitment to the rule of law is quite mistaken.”