MT Supreme Court denies AG's request for justices to disqualify themselves

"The court is twisting itself in knots in this ruling," Hertz said in an email on Wednesday. "As the Legislature continues to investigate the deletion of public records, improper use of state resources, pre-judging matters that could come before the courts, and other potential judicial misconduct, the Montana Supreme Court can’t keep its story straight and continues to sink itself into a deeper and deeper conflict of interest.”

Asked if lawmakers plan to take the ruling to a higher court, a spokesperson for Republican lawmakers declined to comment on legal strategy.

Anthony Johnstone, a constitutional law professor at the University of Montana, said the Supreme Court asserted in the opinion its place in the dispute.

"We can get caught up in particular bills or policy changes or particular claims flying one way or the other but the bottom line is that the court is asserting the independence in the judiciary in a way that’s contemplated by the constitution and necessary for the rule of law," Johnstone said. "For government to act in general you need the three branches to line up and in order for them to act successfully you need each of them to enjoy certain amounts of independence.

"I think the court's unanimous opinion is a reminder that this is law, not politics at work," he added.