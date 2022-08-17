MT Supreme Court: BIA liable for officer's sexual assault

The Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held liable for one of its officers using his position to sexually assault a Northern Cheyenne woman, the Montana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The case stems from a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer's rape of a Northern Cheyenne woman in 2015. Rather than reaching the decision on a case that rose through the state's lower courts, Montana's high court was asked last year by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to define what was a legal gray area.

The Montana Supreme Court was split 5-2 on the question of whether the BIA was liable for former Officer Dana Bullcoming's conduct during a DUI investigation involving a woman identified in court records as L.B.

John Heenan, a Billings attorney representing L.B., said the ruling assures greater protections for women in Indian County, who are often under the jurisdiction of the BIA.

"She's been pursuing this case not just for her own recourse but to try and protect other women and people in Indian Country that up until yesterday didn't have the same rights and remedies as other Montanans," Heenan said.

The majority opinion, authored by Justice Laurie McKinnon, found that the nature of the employment must be weighed when considering liability for an employee's misconduct.

"Undisputedly, governments do not authorize their police officers to sexually assault people when performing these authorized acts," McKinnon wrote in the majority opinion. "Nevertheless … characterization of the act as unauthorized does not necessarily place an officer's sexual assault outside the sphere of employee actions for which the employer may be liable."

According to court documents, L.B. called the police when her mother had gone driving after drinking. Bullcoming, according to court filings, had determined the mother was safe, and then went back to the woman's house. He threatened to call social services because the woman was intoxicated while in the presence of her children, putting her job in jeopardy. Bullcoming told her "something had to be done," and answered affirmatively when the woman asked if Bullcoming meant sex. The woman became pregnant after the rape and gave birth.

Bullcoming was convicted of rape and sentenced in May 2018 to three years in federal prison. When L.B. later filed a civil lawsuit for damages, a Billings federal judge awarded her $1.6 million, but ruled the BIA was not liable because the judge considered Bullcoming's conduct outside the scope of his employment. When L.B.'s lawyers appealed, the 9th Circuit found the question of whether state law holds federal agencies liable to be unanswered in Montana case law, and put the question to the Montana Supreme Court.

The case stood against the backdrop of the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Montana, as well as across the country, which has spotlighted jurisdictional issues of law enforcement in Indian Country. The Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Blackfeet Nation, the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center and the Sovereign Bodies Institute each joined the case as parties in support of the Northern Cheyenne's woman's case.

They argued in court filings that L.B. is in a unique position because she is a tribal member who must rely on federal law enforcement without a local tribal police force, but cannot pursue the agency when one of its officers violates her, as she could for a city, county or state law enforcement officer.

“It's a great day for Native women in Montana," said April Youpee-Roll, counsel for the tribes and an enrolled member of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

"Today the Montana Supreme Court closed the gap and provided us the same remedy for on-duty sexual assault by law enforcement as Montana law already afforded our neighbors."

In the dissenting opinion, Justice Dirk Sandefur said the majority's ruling was speculative and "result-oriented" application of the law in order to hold the federal government financially liable for the "outrageous tortious criminal conduct of a rogue federal law enforcement officer."

The facts presented in the case can only show Bullcoming's actions to pursue sex with L.B. were for his own benefit and did not intend to benefit the BIA in any way, Sandefur contended. He and Justice Jim Rice, who signed onto the dissenting opinion, wrote that proof of Bullcoming's motive to further his employer's interest was an important hurdle in determining whether the BIA could be held liable.

Heenan said Wednesday L.B. was pregnant when she first contacted him about taking the case. Today, the child is 7, he said. Heenan added he hopes the Supreme Court's ruling will be the end of L.B.'s legal journey for justice.