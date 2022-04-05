MT Supreme Court adopts new records policies

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday adopted a new records retention policy, addressing a gap in the branch's guidelines that led to a bitter fight last year with Republican lawmakers.

The policy adopted by the high court provides a framework for proper records retention and disposal in line with federal and state records rules. It defines terms like "essential records" and who is in charge of certain documents. Previously, the judicial branch had no such policy.

The Republican-led Legislature last year launched an investigative committee and subpoenaed the Supreme Court justices' records, focusing on emails, after learning an internal poll sent to District Court judges regarding pending legislation had been deleted. Lawsuits followed, the judiciary pushed back and found the subpoenas were unlawful.

But roughly a year later policies are coming into effect, largely dealing with internal records rather than court case documents. Public records are generally considered the communications, documents and other materials produced by state government.

Some of the policies adopted by the court on Tuesday are the same records rules used by the Montana Secretary of State's Office.

"This is an area we're going to have to do an extensive amount of training with folks," Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin told those at Tuesday's meeting.

GOP lawmakers virtually attended Tuesday's meeting and raised no issues during the meeting with the policies passed by the court.

"A year after serious records retention problems came to light, it's a step in the right direction for the judicial branch to adopt a new policy and pledge to train judges and staff on their public records responsibilities," Kyle Schmauch, spokesperson for the legislative Republicans, said in a text Tuesday. "The Legislature's select committee looks forward to discussing these issues in more depth at its meeting next week."

The investigative panel Republicans formed last session is ramping up again after roughly a year on hiatus. The Select Special Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency is set to meet April 13 to discuss policies and procedures for managing public records.

The meeting, in room 102 of the state Capitol, begins at 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.