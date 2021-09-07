MT SupCo denies lawmakers' request to reconsider subpoena powers

McMahon had not issued a final ruling on the constitutionality of the legislative subpoena for Rice's records; the Legislature has until Sept. 17 to file its next brief on the matter.

Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for Republicans of the Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency, said Tuesday lawmakers will discuss steps following the court's ruling.

"The Legislature gave the court an opportunity to reconsider and clarify concerning parts of its order," Schmauch said. "The justices addressed a couple of those items and ignored others. Members of the Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency will be discussing next steps with each other, the Department of Justice and the Legislature's special counsel."

Last week Speaker of the House Wylie Galt and Senate President Mark Blasdel, both Republicans, appointed Abra Belke, chief of staff to the Senate Majority, as special counsel. Belke's work will include duties outside of the select committee and will serve at the pleasure of the Speaker and President.

