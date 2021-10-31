MT students report highest-ever depression rates, sustainable solutions elusive

"We definitely heard a lot more about mental health issues, more depression, more anxiety (related to COVID-19)," Rosston said. He added that the increase hasn't translated to more suicides, at least for 2020.

"We really have to take a look at trends over a 10-year period because of our small sample size in order to get a more reliable and valid statistical analysis," Rosston said.

Several factors are fastened to Montana, like sparse populations and elevation. Studies have found a "threshold effect" where suicide rates increase at a certain elevation, where less oxygen is available to the brain. But Rosston said other factors can be improved, like the stigma that often creates barriers to seeking help. Stigma appears to be a greater hurdle in rural Montana, Rosston said.

"One of the greatest fears around suicide is fear of being judged," Rosston said. "You live and you work in these small rural communities where you know everyone and everyone knows you, and there’s a fear of being isolated and judged. I think the stigma is much worse in a rural communities than it is in our urban areas."

A new approach