MT state senator pleads guilty to obstructing trooper in traffic stop

"I don't want to treat anyone any better or anyone any worse because of their position," he said.

He added the $350 fine was typically higher than he would have offered to another defendant, but didn't feel it was exorbitant.

"I feel that the deterrent effect was probably accomplished," he said.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped Ellsworth at about 10:20 p.m. on May 23 when her radar clocked him driving 88 mph in a 55-mph construction zone, according to charging documents.

After he had stopped, Ellsworth exited his vehicle with the Montana Constitution readied on his phone. Trooper Mackenzie Gifford repeatedly told Ellsworth to return to his car, but Ellsworth insisted he be let go due to a provision in the state constitution that exempts lawmakers from an arrest in any case — except a felony — while going to and returning from the state legislative session. The session had concluded the month prior, although Ellsworth attended a Legislative Council meeting at the state Capitol the morning after his traffic stop.