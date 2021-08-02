MT state senator pleads guilty to obstructing trooper in traffic stop

Montana State Senate Pro Tempore Jason Ellsworth pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor obstruction charge for a traffic stop in May during which he got out of his car and invoked legislative privilege in an attempt to be let go.
Ellsworth entered the plea at his initial appearance Monday in Broadwater County Justice Court. He was represented by David McLean, of Missoula. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson prosecuted the case.
Ellsworth will receive a one-year deferred sentence for the charge, meaning it will be wiped from his record if he remains law-abiding for the next year. He was also ordered to pay a $350 fine and an $85 surcharge.
Ellsworth is a high-ranking Republican senator from Hamilton, last elected in 2018. He owns the Bitterroot Gun Garage in Hamilton and is the finance chair of the Ravalli County Republican Committee.
Swanson told Justice of the Peace Kirk Flynn Monday he had agreed to dismiss two other misdemeanors incurred during the traffic stop — reckless driving and speeding. He also told Flynn there was no evidence of alcohol being a factor in the incident.
Swanson told the Montana State News Bureau after the hearing the plea agreement was similar to what he would have offered any other defendant in his district.
"I don't want to treat anyone any better or anyone any worse because of their position," he said.
He added the $350 fine was typically higher than he would have offered to another defendant, but didn't feel it was exorbitant.
"I feel that the deterrent effect was probably accomplished," he said.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped Ellsworth at about 10:20 p.m. on May 23 when her radar clocked him driving 88 mph in a 55-mph construction zone, according to charging documents.
After he had stopped, Ellsworth exited his vehicle with the Montana Constitution readied on his phone. Trooper Mackenzie Gifford repeatedly told Ellsworth to return to his car, but Ellsworth insisted he be let go due to a provision in the state constitution that exempts lawmakers from an arrest in any case — except a felony — while going to and returning from the state legislative session. The session had concluded the month prior, although Ellsworth attended a Legislative Council meeting at the state Capitol the morning after his traffic stop.
"You need to release me," Ellsworth told the trooper, according to charging documents. After some back and forth, Ellsworth invoked Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Knudsen later denounced Ellsworth's conduct during the stop as "inappropriate."
Ellsworth said nothing of invoking the AG or legislative privilege during the hearing but concurred that it was "not appropriate" to get out of the car during the traffic stop.
"I'd like apologize to the officer for getting out of my car," Ellsworth said. "Officer Gifford was doing her duty as a civil servant and I recognize that. … Me stepping out of the vehicle is completely inappropriate."
Ellsworth declined to comment when approached by reporters after the hearing.