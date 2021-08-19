MT state prison sees first COVID cases since May, one hospitalized

The Montana State Prison this week reported its first COVID-19 cases among inmates at the facility since May.
The Montana Department of Corrections reported the three new cases on its website on Wednesday. The update brings the total cases among inmates at Montana State Prison to 493 since the first case infiltrated the facility in October. Six people incarcerated at the prison have died from complications due to the virus. One inmate is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, Department of Corrections spokesperson Alexandria Klapmeier said in an email Thursday. The prison is not on lockdown but positive cases have been isolated at the facility, she said.
The Deer Lodge prison has about 1,400 inmates.
The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has driven a new surge in infections across Montana. The state has a seen a sixfold increase in average daily COVID cases since July 1, a trend experts expect to lead to a doubling in two weeks, the chairman of the board of the Montana Hospital Association said in a virtual news conference Thursday, as reported by the Associated Press.
In May, the Billings Gazette reported half of the state's inmates were refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Klapmeier said 60% of inmates at the Montana Women's Prison and Montana State Prison are fully vaccinated, which is higher than the average rate in Montana, roughly 49%.
Testing is still offered to all inmates at intake and has been provided to any inmate upon request or report of symptoms, Klapmeier said.
"Facilities have continued to proactively educate inmates about the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine," Klapmeier said.
The Montana Women's Prison in Billings, which has been occasionally breached by the coronavirus in recent months without causing a significant outbreak, has seen two new cases among inmates and one new case among staff in the last week.
The Department of Corrections has reported no new cases at Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison near Shelby, since late December.
The October outbreak at Montana State Prison touched off a scramble at the facility when so many employees contracted the virus that the governor deployed the Montana Army National Guard to assist gaps in the prison's workforce. That outbreak finally came under control in December.