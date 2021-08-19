MT state prison sees first COVID cases since May, one hospitalized

The Montana Department of Corrections reported the three new cases on its website on Wednesday. The update brings the total cases among inmates at Montana State Prison to 493 since the first case infiltrated the facility in October. Six people incarcerated at the prison have died from complications due to the virus. One inmate is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, Department of Corrections spokesperson Alexandria Klapmeier said in an email Thursday. The prison is not on lockdown but positive cases have been isolated at the facility, she said.