Gov. Greg Gianforte rejected two bills targeting fixes at the Montana State Hospital on Tuesday, the same day the Legislature adjourned its 2023 session.

Gianforte, a Republican, sent back both House Bill 29 and Senate Bill 4 to their respective chambers with amendatory vetoes, meaning the lawmakers could consider his suggestions to the bills. However, due to the somewhat scrambled order of events as the Legislature adjourned on Tuesday, the amendatory vetoes are moot.

Gianforte will now consider both bills as they were originally sent to his desk or to veto them outright. In other words, any compromise is off the table.

Both bills were the product of bipartisan legislative work before the 2023 session got underway. At that time, lawmakers were learning patients had died due to the hospital's own neglect to meet health and safety standards, and the federal government terminated its funding agreement with the facility because of those failures.

The amendatory veto to House Bill 29, the larger of the two, is reflective of the standoff that played out throughout the session between the legislative and executive branches over how to address admissions to the state hospital.

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, carried the bill that would end the practice of admitting patients with dementia, Alzheimer's or traumatic brain injury. That prohibition already exists in the hospital's policy and in state law, Carlson said.

"I'm hopeful the governor will sign it," Carlson said Wednesday. "It's good policy."

Patients have still been committed to the state hospital by the courts in instances where they have nowhere else to go. The Legislature this session sought to boost the number of available beds in community settings by upping the Medicaid reimbursement rate paid by the state, theoretically giving assisted living facilities the funding to actually pay for the cost of care.

The bill would create a commission to oversee the transfer of current patients who fit into this category to community placements in assisted living facilities, far less restrictive environments than Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. The commission would have until June 30, 2025, to develop a plan and transfer the patients out of the state hospital.

The governor's amendatory veto eliminated that commission and called it "unnecessary and duplicative." The deadline to transfer patients it deemed "unworkable."

"The activities of DPHHS are already overseen by several legislative committees, both standing and interim, and the department is committed to keeping the Legislature apprised of its ongoing efforts to ensure that civilly committed patients are being served in the most clinically appropriate care settings through these existing forums," the amendatory veto letter states.

Gianforte's administration has expressed a willingness to "fix" the state hospital, making a mention of the facility in his State of the State address in January.

Last year the state health department contracted with a third party to examine staffing issues and how to become recertified with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after the federal government terminated its certification with the Warm Springs facility last year. The department also rolled out a $300 million behavioral health initiative that he said would enhance the state's continuum of care for generations to come.

The letter and amendatory veto would open a pathway for the department to exercise its own proposal for dementia and Alzheimer's patients at the state hospital, which was to seek out other placements, most likely Montana Mental Health Nursing Care in Lewistown, a facility more remote than Warm Springs to most Montanans.

During the legislative process, a fiscal note for HB 29 prepared by the governor's budget office laid this option and its cost out to lawmakers, rather than reflecting the proposal in Carlson's bill.

The state health department's facilities chief, Will Evo, testified against HB 29 in each public hearing on the bill, telling lawmakers the timeline was "too rigid" and mandates discharges without consideration for patient needs.

Advocates, meanwhile, have pushed back. Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, told a committee in January the 2025 deadline was in fact a safety valve for the Legislature that year to adjust if the commission's work did not follow expectations.

"What I find is, when you pass a bill like this, you are telling the agency, 'This is important to us, focus on it,' because the agency could have been doing this all along," she said.

Legislative records show the bill returned to the Gianforte's desk on Thursday. As of print time, the bill remained in waiting.

"Going forward my real hope is regardless of what happens with HB 29, people with dementia, Alzheimer's and TBI are not placed in Warm Springs but placed in appropriate, least restrictive care, because that's what the law requires," Carlson said in an interview Wednesday. "There's no reason the department can't come up with a better policy."

The other proposal, Senate Bill 4, was intended as an accountability measure, opening up abuse and neglect reports to Disability Rights Montana, designated by Congress to have access to certain records in order to protect and advocate for patients in that facility.

In his amendatory veto letter signed Tuesday, Gianforte agreed with the proposal to provide those documents to DRM. His changes sought to change a provision requiring the director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services provide those reports, requiring the state hospital to provide the records to DRM.

Legislative records online indicated Thursday the bill had not yet returned to the governor's office since the Legislature adjourned.